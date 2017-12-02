French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 2-1 Paris St-Germain

Stephane Bahoken
Strasbourg's winner was scored by former St Mirren loanee Stephane Bahoken

Paris St-Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season as they were beaten by struggling Strasbourg.

Nuno da Costa headed the hosts, who move up to 14th, into the lead.

Kylian Mbappe, back in the starting line-up after being dropped to the bench in midweek, equalised from Adrien Rabiot's pass.

But Stephane Bahoken scored the winner, smashing home after da Costa flicked on a long ball from goalkeeper Bingourou Kamara.

PSG had chances to win during nine minutes of stoppage time when Rabiot forced a save from Alexandre Oukidja, who replaced the injured Kamara, and then Mbappe fired over from close range.

The capital side are nine points above second-placed Monaco, who beat Angers 1-0 thanks to Radamel Falcao's second-minute goal.

Line-ups

Strasbourg

  • 30KamaraSubstituted forOukidjaat 72'minutes
  • 27Lala
  • 12Mangane
  • 26Koné
  • 22Seka
  • 28MartinBooked at 90mins
  • 8Aholou
  • 11LienardBooked at 90mins
  • 29Da CostaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGrimmat 86'minutes
  • 19BahokenSubstituted forSaadiat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Terrier

Substitutes

  • 6Grimm
  • 7Sacko
  • 9Saadi
  • 13Blayac
  • 16Oukidja
  • 21Salmier
  • 33Caci

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Alves da Silva
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 90mins
  • 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 44mins
  • 27PastoreSubstituted forLo Celsoat 81'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forVerrattiat 80'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forCavaniat 75'minutes
  • 29Mbappé
  • 10NeymarBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 6Verratti
  • 9Cavani
  • 12Meunier
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet
Attendance:
25,327

Match Stats

Home TeamStrasbourgAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home5
Away29
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away13
Fouls
Home20
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Strasbourg 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Strasbourg 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.

Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.

Booking

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonas Martin (Strasbourg).

Booking

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.

Booking

Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg).

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.

Attempt saved. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kader Mangane.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Jeremy Grimm replaces Joia Nuno Da Costa.

Attempt missed. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross following a set piece situation.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg).

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kenny Lala.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe with a headed pass.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg).

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Idriss Saadi replaces Stéphane Bahoken.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Terrier (Strasbourg).

Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd December 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG16132148123641
2Monaco16102437162132
3Marseille1594231181331
4Lyon1585238172129
5Nantes158251415-126
6Rennes167362119224
7Caen157261014-423
8Montpellier15564128421
9Amiens166371517-221
10Dijon166372427-321
11Bordeaux165562223-120
12Nice166282027-720
13Saint-Étienne155461623-719
14Guingamp165471523-819
15Troyes165381621-518
16Strasbourg164661927-818
17Lille165381523-818
18Toulouse164481423-916
19Angers162861826-814
20Metz161114632-264
View full French Ligue 1 table

