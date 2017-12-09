Fulham 1-0 Birmingham City

Jeremie Boga spurned Birmingham's best chance to equalise

Jeremie Boga missed a penalty as Birmingham City's miserable away form continued with defeat at Fulham.

Sheyi Ojo sidefooted Neeskens Kebano's cross into the roof of the net to score the game's only goal on 14 minutes.

Blues keeper David Stockdale made a fine save to deny Stefan Johansen before Kevin McDonald's foul on Emilio Nsue gave Blues a chance to equalise.

But Boga blazed the spot kick over the bar to leave Birmingham still with only two points from 11 games on the road.

City's total of 10 goals in 21 league games is the lowest in the entire Football League, Boga's miss from 12 yards proving crucial after Fulham had failed to kill off the game

Slavisa Jokanovic's side secured their third win in four Championship games thanks to a third goal in four games from on-loan Liverpool winger Ojo, who was lively throughout.

Aboubakar Kamara and Ryan Sessegnon failed to take chances to make it 2-0, but Boga's miss and Blues' bluntness in attack ensured Fulham's wastefulness did not cost them.

Fulham are 12th, two points clear of London rivals Brentford, while Steve Cotterill's Birmingham remain 22nd.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We must be satisfied that this is the second time that we have won at home with a clean sheet.

"This is good news for us, we are solid at the back and we believe Birmingham only had one attempt on the target.

"We try to play with a different shape, to create the chances and score the goal. I believe we dominated the game and did enough to score more goals."

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill:

"In the second half again we created more chances. But we've got to put one of them away. It gives everyone a big lift.

"For our pressure, and the way we were, we deserved the penalty.

"When it comes you are hoping that it goes in. It sums up our luck at the moment."