Paul Jewell: Former Wigan and Bradford boss appointed Oldham assistant

Paul Jewell last managed a club in 2012 when he was in charge at Ipswich Town

Former Wigan and Bradford City boss Paul Jewell has been appointed as Richie Wellens' assistant manager at League One Oldham Athletic.

Jewell, 53, led Bradford to the Premier League in 1998-99 and then took the Latics to the top flight in 2004-05.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge, Yeovil Town and Leyton Orient midfielder Paul Terry also joins as first team coach.

"I've been out the game for a long time now but I've not had my eyes closed," Jewell told the club's website.

"I don't want to be the manager and Richie is new to the job. I was 33 when I got my first job and you are never ready. I thought I was but you have no idea what it entails.

"I'm only here to do what he wants me to do. You have to make mistakes to learn from them but there are some that are avoidable. If I can help Richie avoid those mistakes that I made and a lot of managers make then that's what I want to do."

Wellens replaced John Sheridan at Boundary Park following his sacking in September and has taken Oldham to 17th in League One.