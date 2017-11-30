Frank Fielding: Bristol City goalkeeper signs new contract until 2019

Frank Fielding has kept eight clean sheets in all competitions this campaign

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding has signed a new contract with Bristol City.

Fielding, 29, has agreed a new deal until the summer of 2019, including the option of a further year.

He joined the Robins from Derby County in 2013 and has made 150 appearances for the club in all competitions, including 21 this season.

"We're delighted with how Frankie has been performing and this new deal is a reward for all of his hard work," City head coach Lee Johnson said.

"Frankie always demonstrates a great attitude and we're pleased he has now agreed a new deal to secure his long-term future with the club."