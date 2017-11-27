Dermot Drummy: Former Crawley boss and ex-Chelsea coach dies aged 56

Ex-Chelsea youth and reserve team boss Dermot Drummy had 13 months in charge of Crawley

Former Crawley Town manager Dermot Drummy has died at the age of 56.

Drummy worked as Chelsea's academy boss and later reserve-team manager, before taking the role of international head coach in June 2014.

After leaving the Blues he took over at League Two Crawley in April 2016, departing the club 13 months later.

"Everyone at the club is devastated by the news that our former manager Dermot Drummy passed away earlier," the club said on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Dermot was a real people person. He had time for everyone at the club and he loved to make us laugh.

"He brought many of the current squad to Crawley and they are as stunned as we all are at this terrible news."

Swansea boss Paul Clement, who worked closely with Drummy at Chelsea, paid tribute to his former colleague.

He wrote: "Shocked to hear of the death of my former colleague from Chelsea FC, Dermot Drummy. Very sad. Rest In Peace."

Chelsea forward Izzy Brown, who is on loan at Brighton, said on Twitter: "Not only an amazing coach but an amazing man, thank you for everything! Rest in peace."