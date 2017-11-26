Match ends, Monaco 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Monaco 1-2 Paris Saint Germain
Paris St-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to nine points with victory at reigning champions Monaco.
Edinson Cavani opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season, a deft flick over Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic from inside the six-yard box.
Neymar doubled PSG's lead by winning a penalty that he tucked away himself.
Joao Moutinho pulled a goal back for Monaco with a free-kick that deflected into the net off Kylian Mbappe.
PSG striker Mbappe struggled in front of goal on his return to Stade Louis II, the 18-year-old having a number of opportunities but failing to convert.
The France international is on a season-long loan from Monaco and will become the second-most expensive player in history assuming PSG exercise their option to make the deal permanent.
Defeat for Monaco sees them slip to third place behind Lyon, who are second on goal difference after a 5-0 win over Nice.
Line-ups
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 38TouréBooked at 51mins
- 25Glik
- 5JemersonBooked at 30mins
- 24RaggiSubstituted forRony Lopesat 62'minutes
- 2Fabinho
- 17TielemansSubstituted forGhezzalat 67'minutes
- 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 9mins
- 8João Moutinho
- 9Falcao
- 14KeitaSubstituted forSidibeat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kongolo
- 7Ghezzal
- 11Carrillo
- 16Benaglio
- 19Sidibe
- 20Rony Lopes
- 35N'Doram
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Alves da SilvaBooked at 90mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 20KurzawaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forBerchiche Izetaat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6Verratti
- 25Rabiot
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 82'minutes
- 29Mbappé
- 9CavaniSubstituted forDi Maríaat 82'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 11Di María
- 12Meunier
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 18Lo Celso
- 27Pastore
- Referee:
- Francois Letexier
- Attendance:
- 16,588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Almamy Touré (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar.
Offside, Monaco. Rony Lopes tries a through ball, but Almamy Touré is caught offside.
Booking
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yuri (Paris Saint Germain).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
Attempt saved. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappe is caught offside.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jorge.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Edinson Cavani.
Goal!
Goal! Monaco 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. João Moutinho (Monaco) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Rony Lopes (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Djibril Sidibe replaces Keita.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Moutinho (Monaco).
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rony Lopes.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Yuri replaces Layvin Kurzawa.