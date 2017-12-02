Match ends, Queen's Park 2, East Fife 1.
Queen's Park v East Fife
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 11Burns
- 4McGhee
- 5Iredale
- 3SummersBooked at 65mins
- 7LeitchSubstituted forDuffat 70'minutes
- 2McVey
- 6FotheringhamBooked at 87mins
- 8GaltBooked at 74mins
- 9MortimerSubstituted forMacLennanat 86'minutes
- 10DonnellySubstituted forDochertyat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Duff
- 14Docherty
- 15Cummins
- 16Gibson
- 17Brady
- 18MacLennan
- 19Whelan
East Fife
- 21Hurst
- 2DunsmoreBooked at 61mins
- 4KaneSubstituted forLintonat 68'minutes
- 5Page
- 16PiggottBooked at 58mins
- 7LamontSubstituted forFlanaganat 83'minutes
- 11Wilkie
- 15MillarSubstituted forHurstat 68'minutes
- 10Smith
- 3Docherty
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 6Watson
- 12Hurst
- 14Wilson
- 17Willis
- 18Linton
- 19Flanagan
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 506
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, East Fife 1.
(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Gregor Fotheringham.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael White.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by James MacLennan (Queen's Park).
Jordan Piggott (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. James MacLennan replaces William Mortimer.
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Hurst.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Flanagan replaces Mark Lamont.
Attempt saved. Chris Duff (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Conor McVey (Queen's Park).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by William Mortimer.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Dominic Docherty replaces Luke Donnelly.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Attempt blocked. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
David Galt (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Chris Duff replaces Robbie Leitch.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Queen's Park).
Greg Hurst (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Conor McVey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Conor McVey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Greg Hurst replaces Kieran Millar.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Scott Linton replaces Chris Kane.