Championship
Sunderland1Reading3

Sunderland 1-3 Reading

Dave Edwards has won the majority of his 43 Wales international caps under Chris Coleman
New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman's first home game in charge ended in defeat as Reading scored three second-half goals at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have now gone almost a year without winning on Wearside after the hosts' 10 men paid for Callum McManaman's first-half red card.

Dave Edwards, Coleman's old Wales player, put Reading ahead before Modou Barrow struck twice in three minutes.

Top scorer Lewis Grabban got a late consolation from the penalty spot.

That was his 11th goal of the season after Joel Asoro won a penalty with 14 minutes remaining, but the damage had already been done as Jaap Stam's Royals made it one defeat from their last seven matches, to climb to 14th, 10 points clear of trouble.

Coleman had already been hampered by the pre-match loss of Paddy McNair, who had to be withdrawn from the starting line-up after injuring himself beforehand, meaning a call for Darron Gibson as a late replacement.

Callum McManaman was given the third red card of his career - but his first for Sunderland
And his side then had to play the whole second half with 10 men following McManaman's 43rd-minute sending off for a second bookable offence - for handball, following his early foul on Barrow.

The visitors took eight second-half minutes to cash in before Edwards, who had shot over in the first half when it looked easier to score, slid in to finish from close range after Sone Aluko's effort on the counter had deflected into his path.

Barrow then added number two, volleying inside goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter's near post, before adding a second with a cool finish following a flick from Yann Kermorgant.

Swedish teenager Asoro's late introduction fired Sunderland late on, and won their penalty - but the Black Cats, who slip back a place to 23rd, have now gone 21 games without a home win.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"It was always going to be tough today. Our record here is not great and we were against a team that plays possession-based football.

"Then we got a man sent off, everyone was flat, doom and gloom, then Reading bossed it for long periods.

"It is a huge disappointment for us because we are flat again. I can see the frustration here, you can't blame everybody for being frustrated.

"This week it's being kicked back down into the gutter and we have to deal with that."

Reading boss Jaap Stam:

"In the end it was comfortable. When you come here, against a new manager in his first home game, you can expect a team that is aggressive.

"I think we started very well, created opportunities and scored three goals.

"Sometimes we were a bit sloppy, invited pressure a bit. Overall how we have played we have had a very good performance away from home."

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 25Ruiter
  • 21Matthews
  • 18Browning
  • 16O'Shea
  • 3OviedoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forGallowayat 58'minutes
  • 6CattermoleBooked at 35minsSubstituted forGoochat 80'minutes
  • 24Gibson
  • 13McManamanBooked at 45mins
  • 26Honeyman
  • 19McGeadySubstituted forAsoroat 68'minutes
  • 11Grabban

Substitutes

  • 1Steele
  • 15Galloway
  • 20Maja
  • 22Love
  • 27Gooch
  • 29Asoro
  • 36Wilson

Reading

  • 1Mannone
  • 19Bacuna
  • 5McShaneBooked at 16mins
  • 6Moore
  • 2Gunter
  • 4van den Berg
  • 16Edwards
  • 14AlukoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forBeerensat 81'minutes
  • 38KellySubstituted forClementat 81'minutes
  • 17Barrow
  • 18KermorgantSubstituted forBödvarssonat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Beerens
  • 20Ilori
  • 22Clement
  • 23Bödvarsson
  • 24Blackett
  • 25Popa
  • 31Jaakkola
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
27,386

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamReading
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Reading 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Reading 3.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Adam Matthews.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Yann Kermorgant.

Foul by Pelle Clement (Reading).

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Reading. Leandro Bacuna tries a through ball, but Roy Beerens is caught offside.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Chris Gunter.

Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brendan Galloway.

Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).

Brendan Galloway (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Joel Asoro (Sunderland) because of an injury.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Yann Kermorgant.

Foul by Pelle Clement (Reading).

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Roy Beerens replaces Sone Aluko.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading. Pelle Clement replaces Liam Kelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces Lee Cattermole.

Foul by Liam Kelly (Reading).

Brendan Galloway (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland 1, Reading 3. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Leandro Bacuna (Reading) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Sunderland. Joel Asoro draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland 0, Reading 3. Modou Barrow (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yann Kermorgant.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland 0, Reading 2. Modou Barrow (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Aiden McGeady.

Attempt saved. Liam Kelly (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Modou Barrow.

Attempt saved. Tyias Browning (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Vito Mannone.

Attempt saved. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbin Ruiter.

Offside, Reading. Yann Kermorgant tries a through ball, but David Edwards is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Brendan Galloway replaces Bryan Oviedo because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) because of an injury.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Adam Matthews.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tyias Browning.

Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Edwards.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland 0, Reading 1. David Edwards (Reading) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves19142340172344
2Cardiff20134330141643
3Bristol City20107332211137
4Sheff Utd2012173324937
5Aston Villa20106429181136
6Derby2010553021935
7Ipswich2010283530532
8Leeds209383025530
9Middlesbrough208572520529
10Preston207852321229
11Brentford206953127427
12Sheff Wed206952523227
13Nottm Forest2090112833-527
14Reading207582624226
15Fulham206862627-126
16Norwich206681826-824
17Millwall205782221122
18QPR205782229-722
19Barnsley2055102431-720
20Hull204793437-319
21Bolton2037101937-1816
22Birmingham1944111028-1816
23Sunderland2028102638-1214
24Burton2035121238-2614
View full Championship table

