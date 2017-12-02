Match ends, Stevenage 5, Swindon Town 2.
Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town
Danny Newton scored a brace as Stevenage eased into the FA Cup third round following a convincing victory over Swindon.
Alex Samuel opened the scoring for the hosts with a composed finish in the 17th minute after Luke Wilkinson headed the ball into his path.
Stevenage doubled their advantage five minutes later when Matty Godden coolly slotted into the bottom corner following a great through ball from Tom Pett.
Amine Linganzi pulled a goal back for the Robins when he headed home Matthew Taylor's corner and they soon levelled after Taylor scored directly from a corner just before the half-time interval.
However, Stevenage were back in front courtesy of a superb volley by Pett three minutes into stoppage time, while Luke Norris was inches away from an equaliser when his shot cannoned wide off the far post.
Newton ensured a two-goal lead when he nodded home Godden's cross in the 72nd minute and he sealed the match with the goal of the game when he picked the ball up on the halfway line before bursting past a number of defenders and slotting into the bottom corner.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Fryer
- 25Henry
- 4King
- 6WilkinsonBooked at 85mins
- 3Martin
- 7Whelpdale
- 2SmithBooked at 67mins
- 30McKee
- 11Pett
- 24GoddenSubstituted forConlonat 84'minutes
- 15SamuelSubstituted forNewtonat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Franks
- 8Beautyman
- 16Day
- 18Conlon
- 19Newton
- 20Vancooten
- 33Wilmot
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 2Purkiss
- 4Preston
- 6Lancashire
- 31Taylor
- 8Dunne
- 16Linganzi
- 7MullinBooked at 81mins
- 10GoddardSubstituted forBrophyat 82'minutes
- 22WoolerySubstituted forNorrisat 45'minutes
- 20GordonSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Robertson
- 9Norris
- 11Brophy
- 14Iandolo
- 17Smith
- 21Charles-Cook
- 24Knoyle
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 1,883
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 5, Swindon Town 2.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.
Attempt saved. Tom Pett (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matt Preston.
Jack King (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Smith (Swindon Town).
Attempt saved. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Luke Norris (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Conlon replaces Matt Godden.
Attempt saved. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. James Brophy replaces John Goddard.
Booking
Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Mullin (Swindon Town).
Danny Newton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Goddard (Swindon Town).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tom Pett.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 5, Swindon Town 2. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Godden following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Swindon Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 4, Swindon Town 2. Danny Newton (Stevenage) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Godden with a cross.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe Fryer.
Attempt saved. Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).
Booking
Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul Mullin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matt Preston.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Harry Smith replaces Kellan Gordon.
Attempt saved. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Matt Godden (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Preston (Swindon Town).
Attempt blocked. Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amine Linganzi (Swindon Town).
Attempt missed. Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.