Women's World Cup Qualifying
England4Bos-Herze Wom0

England Women 4-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina Women

By Ged Scott

BBC Sport at Bescot Stadium

England made it two wins out of two in World Cup qualifying as they easily beat Bosnia-Herzegovina in Walsall.

Captain Steph Houghton scored twice, adding a 54th-minute free-kick to her 19th-minute headed opener.

Nikita Parris headed home the second from Toni Duggan's cross 42 seconds after the break, while Fran Kirby's penalty completed the scoring late on.

Wales beat Kazakhstan 1-0 in Cardiff to top Group A by one point from England who have a game in hand.

England were runaway winners but they could, and really should, have had more.

Chelsea's 25-goal number 10 Kirby was particularly out of luck, having a string of on-target efforts denied by either keeper Almina Hodzic or her defenders. And one 20-yard chip on the stroke of half-time brought the save of the night, Hodzic somehow finding the height to tip the ball over.

The Lionesses opened their qualification campaign by beating Russia 6-0 in September, with former boss Mark Sampson sacked the following day.

He was dismissed following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Interim manager Mo Marley took charge for the first time last month in a 1-0 friendly defeat against France.

'The crowd gave us an extra 10 or 15%'

Mo Marley
Mo Marley has won one and lost one of her two games in temporary charge of England

Marley's three-match reign is due to end with England's third World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in Colchester on Tuesday (19:05 GMT).

On her own future, she said: "I've always said at the end of it, I will reflect and say 'is it right for me and is it right for the players?'

"I've known some of these players since I was 14. Me coming in has just made it easier for them to just concentrate on playing football.

"We wanted to express ourselves on the pitch, trying to be fluid and free and there were loads of goalscoring moments. We pretty much had five forwards on the pitch."

Marley hopes that an expected sell-out crowd in Essex will prove as noisy as the flag-waving, trumpet-blowing 10,029 fans at Banks's Stadium.

"It's inspirational," she added. "It's freezing cold, it's Friday night and it means a lot of commitment from a lot of parents and schoolteachers.

"But the players absolutely love it. They really buzz off the energy round the stadium. You walk out and see that and it gives them an extra 10 or 15%."

Houghton said: "We knew that Bosnia were going to be deep and defend for their lives. It was good to win by more than one goal. It was about time that I scored for England."

Line-ups

England

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Houghton
  • 6Bright
  • 3Greenwood
  • 8ChristiansenSubstituted forPotterat 73'minutes
  • 4Nobbs
  • 10Kirby
  • 7ParrisSubstituted forLawleyat 81'minutes
  • 9Carter
  • 11Duggan

Substitutes

  • 12Stokes
  • 13Bardsley
  • 14Taylor
  • 15Scott
  • 16Carney
  • 17Potter
  • 18Lawley

Bos-Herze Wom

  • 1Hodzic
  • 3Radeljic
  • 4SpahicSubstituted forMilovicat 90'minutes
  • 5Hasanbegovic
  • 11KulisBooked at 85mins
  • 10SpahicSubstituted forHadzicat 77'minutes
  • 17Krso
  • 6Aleksic
  • 14Spasojevic
  • 9NikolicBooked at 60mins
  • 7SeslijaSubstituted forSakoticat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sakotic
  • 8Hadzic
  • 12Sabanovic
  • 13Lihovic
  • 15Lukic
  • 16Kameric
  • 20Milovic
Referee:
Ewa Augustyn

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamBos-Herze Wom
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home31
Away3
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home19
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away13

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 24th November 2017

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2England2200100106
3Bos-Herze Wom210124-23
4Russia201106-61
5Kazakhstan Women300304-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland33009279
2Scotland22007166
3Poland Women32019456
4Belarus Women410339-63
5Albania Women4004214-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway320110376
2Netherlands22006066
3R. of Ireland Wom22004046
4N Ireland Wom200216-50
5Slovakia Women3003113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark220010196
2Sweden22007076
3Ukraine Women21102114
4Croatia Women402239-62
5Hungary Women4013314-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany4301203179
2Czech Rep Wom4211132117
3Iceland321012397
4Slovenia Women3102510-53
5Faroe Islands Women4004032-320

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3300162149
2Italy33009099
3Portugal21018173
4Romania Women300327-50
5Moldova Women3003025-250

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2Austria22006066
3Finland Women11001013
4Serbia Women410337-43
5Israel Women3003010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

