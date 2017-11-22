Mark McKee: Stevenage boss Darren Sarll praises midfielder's maturity

Mark McKee (left) has featured eight times this season, with Stevenage 13th in League Two

Stevenage manager Darren Sarll says teenage midfielder Mark McKee is a "wonderful footballer" after his first full league game against Coventry.

Northern Ireland under-19 international McKee, 18, was discovered by Sarll as a 15-year-old while at Cliftonville.

"He's got the most amazing awareness and intelligence to his play," Sarll said after the draw.

"Let's keep our feet on the ground - he's another one of our growing list of really talented young players."

Sarll has been in charge of the League Two side since Teddy Sheringham's sacking in February 2016, having previous worked with Stevenage's youth players.

McKee has made 10 appearances for the club since joining as a scholar in the summer of 2015.

"What the Stevenage supporters are going to see from Mark is he's a little bit out of mould for a Stevenage midfield player in that he's a wonderful footballer," Sarll told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"In terms of a footballer, he's extraordinarily bright and showed again his growing maturity.

"I'm thankful to the board and the chairman because they've given me real autonomy to play these young lads without too much sacrifice."