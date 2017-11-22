Champions League - Group B
Paris St-Germain 7-1 Celtic

By Jane Lewis

BBC Scotland at Parc des Princes

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon endured a miserable evening in the Parc de Princes

Celtic were swept aside by rampant Paris St-Germain, who hit seven in the Champions League at Parc de Princes.

Brendan Rodgers' side opened the scoring in the first minute through Moussa Dembele, but were then swamped.

Neymar scored twice, then created the third for Edinson Cavani, before Kylian Mbappe struck before half-time.

Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves scored in a five-minute second-half blitz as Rodgers' Celtic side conceded seven goals for the second time.

The victory was PSG's biggest win in the Champions League, and a chastening night for the visitors, who lost 5-0 to the French side at home earlier in the group.

However the Scottish champions still have the advantage in the fight to finish third in Group B and qualify for the Europa League after bottom-placed Anderlecht lost their fifth game in a row, this time 2-1 to Bayern Munich.

PSG have scored 24 goals in their five matches - a Champions League group stage record, with one game still to play.

PSG striker Neymar celebrates
Paris St-Germain have now scored more goals in a single Champions League group campaign than any other side

The Parc des Princes was a blaze of colour before kick off, with the home fans especially noisy and no doubt confident of what their team would produce, given PSG were yet to concede a goal in their previous four group games.

However the match was less than a minute old when Celtic spoiled that particular record.

Alves' poor backpass resulted in a corner for Celtic, and the visitors took full advantage when Olivier Ntcham played a low ball to Dembele at the edge of the area, and the striker clipped a shot over PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

It was a moment for the travelling fans to savour, but PSG were soon back on level terms.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele
Celtic striker Moussa Dembele scored the opening goal against the club at which he trained as a youth

Adrien Rabiot showed his class in midfield, intercepting Scott Brown's wayward pass then shrugging off the Celtic captain before sending Neymar surging into the Celtic penalty area.

The world's most expensive player showed his worth and his pace as he beat Craig Gordon in the Celtic goal with a low shot.

As the French side moved up through the gears, Celtic's cause wasn't helped when they lost defender Mikael Lustig through injury after 12 minutes, the Swede being replaced by midfielder Nir Bitton.

PSG's talent was now buzzing and after Neymar's neat one-two with Verratti on the edge of the box, the Brazil striker finished brilliantly.

Celtic were not coping well with the waves of PSG attacks and it felt only a matter of time before the third followed.

Cavani duly took advantage of poor Celtic defending and fired in his 20th of the season, after Neymar turned the ball across the face of goal with his upper body.

PSG striker Edinson Cavani
PSG striker Edinson Cavani finished crisply for the third after Neymar turned the ball back across goal

Half an hour had not yet past and sublime PSG had already found the net three times.

Further punishment followed more slack Celtic defending as half-time approached. A free-kick wasn't cleared, and Mbappe was left unmarked to beat Gordon with a firm finish back across the goalkeeper.

Celtic minds were scrambled but half-time offered the chance to regain their senses, and early in the second half, Dembele even had a sniff of a chance when fed cleverly by Brown.

Celtic's enterprise was short-lived, though, as PSG continued their assault.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon
Dani Alves' unerring shot completed the scoring for PSG

Verratti slammed the ball past Gordon from the edge of the area and then Cavani added his second of the night four minutes later with a stunning volley after a wonderful Javier Pastore cross.

Celtic's pain wasn't over. Alves delivered the final blow, gathering the ball 20 yards out then whipping a shot beyond Gordon's reach, high into the far corner of the net.

A night that had started so euphorically for the visitors had ended in despair.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 32Alves da Silva
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forLo Celsoat 76'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 67'minutes
  • 29MbappéSubstituted forDi Maríaat 76'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 27Pastore

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 23LustigSubstituted forBittonat 13'minutesBooked at 45mins
  • 20Boyata
  • 5SimunovicBooked at 35mins
  • 49Forrest
  • 21NtchamSubstituted forKouassiat 69'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 63Tierney
  • 18Rogic
  • 10DembeleSubstituted forGriffithsat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 7Roberts
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Sinclair
  • 14Armstrong
  • 24de Vries
  • 88Kouassi
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Attendance:
46,288

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home24
Away7
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 7, Celtic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 7, Celtic 1.

Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Javier Pastore.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Attempt blocked. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 7, Celtic 1. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 6, Celtic 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa with a cross.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Moussa Dembele.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Marco Verratti.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Kylian Mbappe.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Celtic 1. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Eboue Kouassi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Eboue Kouassi replaces Olivier Ntcham.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Julian Draxler.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves.

Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd5401102812
2FC Basel53029549
3CSKA Moscow530278-19
4Benfica5005112-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG55002412315
2Bayern Munich5401105512
3Celtic5104517-123
4Anderlecht5005117-160

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5311157810
2Roma52218628
3Atl Madrid51314316
4FK Qarabag5023213-112

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona532071611
2Juventus52215508
3Sporting52128717
4Olympiakos5014411-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool5230166109
2Sevilla5221111108
3Spartak Moscow51319636
4NK Maribor5023215-132

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City55001331015
2Shakhtar Donetsk530278-19
3Napoli520310916
4Feyenoord5005313-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas532094511
2FC Porto521210827
3RB Leipzig52129907
4Monaco5023411-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham5410124813
2Real Madrid5311145910
3B Dortmund5023510-52
4Apoel Nicosia5023214-122
View full Champions League tables

