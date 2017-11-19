Benevento 1-2 Sassuolo

Benevento had already broken the record for the worst start to a Serie A season, surpassing Venezia's nine defeats in 1949-50

Benevento broke Manchester United's record for the worst start to a season in the top five European leagues after losing in added time to Sassuolo.

The Serie A debutants have lost all 13 games - breaking United's 12 at the start of the 1930-31 season.

Alessandro Matri swept Sassuolo into the lead, but Samuel Armenteros equalised before Gaetano Letizia was sent off for the visitors.

Domenico Berardi missed a Sassuolo penalty before Federico Peluso won it.

Benevento, who won back-to-back promotions to reach Serie A, thought they were going to get their first point of the season when Berardi's injury-time penalty hit the bar, but Peluso's 94th-minute header consigned them to yet another defeat.

United were relegated from the First Division in 1930-31, winning only seven of 42 games after losing their opening 12.