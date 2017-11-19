Match ends, Espanyol 0, Valencia 2.
Espanyol 0-2 Valencia
-
- From the section European Football
Valencia made it a club-record eight La Liga wins in a row as they beat Espanyol to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona.
Espanyol had the best first-half chances, with Gerard Moreno and Sergi Darder both hitting the post.
Unbeaten Los Che had manager Marcelino sent to the stands moments before Geoffrey Kondogbia's 25-yard opener.
Santi Mina scored a late second as Valencia moved to within four points of Barca, who they play next weekend.
Second-placed Valencia, who last won La Liga in 2004, host the leaders next Sunday (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 1López
- 4Sánchez
- 15López Silva
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 3Martín
- 11BaptistaoSubstituted forJuradoat 15'minutes
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 25Darder
- 19PiattiSubstituted forPérezat 73'minutes
- 7Moreno
- 9García
Substitutes
- 2Navarro
- 6Duarte
- 10Jurado
- 13López Rodríguez
- 17Pérez
- 20Diop
- 23Granero
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21MontoyaBooked at 49mins
- 5Gabriel
- 4MurilloBooked at 29minsSubstituted forGarayat 65'minutes
- 26Latorre GruesoBooked at 49minsSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 60'minutes
- 11PereiraBooked at 78minsSubstituted forSolerat 80'minutes
- 10Parejo
- 16Kondogbia
- 14Gayá
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 19Rodrigo
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9Zaza
- 18Soler
- 24Garay
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 24,836
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 0, Valencia 2.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio García.
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Fuego (Espanyol).
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 0, Valencia 2. Santi Mina (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Hernán Pérez (Espanyol).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Carlos Soler replaces Andreas Pereira.
Booking
Andreas Pereira (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andreas Pereira (Valencia).
José Manuel Jurado (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Javi Fuego (Espanyol).
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia).
Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Hernán Pérez replaces Pablo Piatti.
Offside, Espanyol. Gerard Moreno tries a through ball, but Sergio García is caught offside.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Pau López.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Foul by Andreas Pereira (Valencia).
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 0, Valencia 1. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Ezequiel Garay replaces Jeison Murillo because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jeison Murillo (Valencia) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Darder.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Toni Lato.
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Espanyol).
Jeison Murillo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio García (Espanyol).
Hand ball by Gerard Moreno (Espanyol).
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Javi Fuego (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Naldo (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Piatti with a cross following a set piece situation.