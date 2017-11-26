Match ends, Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal
Burnley manager Sean Dyche was left "raging" after Alexis Sanchez scored an injury-time penalty to give Arsenal victory at Turf Moor.
It was a repeat of last season's meeting between the sides at Emirates Stadium, when Chilean Sanchez slotted in a 98th-minute spot-kick to win the game. It was also the third consecutive time that the Gunners had grabbed a winner in stoppage time against the Clarets.
"It is a coupon buster," said Dyche. "I don't think anyone would put a bet on that.
"I have told the players we continue to develop, we continue to move forward. I have also told them this is the reality. Football is a harsh game and sometimes it hurts you.
"There is a lot of me inside that is raging a lot. It was highly unlikely it was not going to get given on a day like today, that's all I will say."
The win moves Arsenal up to fourth in the table ahead of north London rivals Tottenham, who drew 1-1 against West Brom on Saturday. Burnley remain seventh.
The result was harsh on Dyche's side, who defended valiantly and looked like grabbing at least a point, before referee Lee Mason pointed to the spot after defender James Tarkowski pushed Aaron Ramsey.
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said: "From outside it looked 100% a penalty. I don't know why he pushed him in the back. I would like to see it again."
Arsenal's Petr Cech was the busier of the two goalkeepers, making two crucial saves to deny Johann Berg Gudmundsson, brilliantly tipping the Iceland international's drive onto the post and keeping out a low, rasping shot.
Robbie Brady also had a free-kick towards the top corner pushed away by Cech.
Moving on up
Before the game, Arsenal had earned just four points away from home this season and their poor form on their travels looked to be continuing before Sanchez's intervention.
Wenger's side were missing the guile of playmaker Mesut Ozil, who was out through illness, and had just one other shot on target in the match, Lacazette's low drive which was easily dealt with by keeper Nick Pope.
Nacho Monreal drilled a fizzing shot from 25 yards narrowly wide and substitute Jack Wilshere's deflected effort wrong-footed Pope but sailed wide of goal.
Arsenal have now won all six league games in which both Sanchez and Lacazette have started, moving into a Champions League spot behind the two Manchester sides and defending champions Chelsea.
Wenger added: "It is early, the table changes from one week to another. We wanted to win away from home and we did it. Let's focus on the next one."
Tarkowski impresses before error
Dyche will be feeling a sense of deja vu after another late loss against Arsenal.
In January, he would have thought Andre Gray's 93rd-minute penalty was enough to gain a point, only for Sanchez to net a penalty five minutes later for a 2-1 win.
At Turf Moor last October, the hosts were on track for a 0-0 draw, before defender Laurent Koscielny's goal three minutes into added time.
Burnley's fine early season form is built on a solid and organised defensive base, marshalled by centre-backs Tarkowski and Ben Mee.
Tarkowski has come into the side for the departed Michael Keane and you can see why he has been touted for an international call-up with England.
His tally of eight clearances, five interceptions and three tackles was not bettered by any player on the pitch, although it was his foul that led to the goal.
Burnley's familiar feeling - the stats
- Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to 10 top-flight matches against Burnley (won seven, drawn three).
- Burnley have now lost their past three home Premier League games against Arsenal 1-0.
- Alexis Sanchez has scored four goals in his past five league appearances against Burnley - he's only scored more against Sunderland (six) and Hull (seven).
- Three of Arsenal's past four 1-0 away wins in the league have come at Turf Moor.
What next?
Burnley travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 19:45 GMT), while Arsenal host Huddersfield at the same time.
Line-ups
Burnley
- 29Pope
- 2Lowton
- 5Tarkowski
- 6Mee
- 23Ward
- 17Berg Gudmundsson
- 16DefourBooked at 15minsSubstituted forWoodat 78'minutes
- 4Cork
- 12BradyBooked at 25mins
- 13Hendrick
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 9Vokes
- 11Wood
- 18Westwood
- 22Lindegaard
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 37Arfield
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 6Koscielny
- 20Mustafi
- 18Monreal
- 24Bellerín
- 8Ramsey
- 29Xhaka
- 31Kolasinac
- 17IwobiSubstituted forWilshereat 67'minutes
- 7Sánchez
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forWelbeckat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mertesacker
- 10Wilshere
- 12Giroud
- 13Ospina
- 23Welbeck
- 30Maitland-Niles
- 34Coquelin
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 21,722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 0, Arsenal 1.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 0, Arsenal 1. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by James Tarkowski (Burnley) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laurent Koscielny.
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Steven Defour.
Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
Stephen Ward (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven Defour (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Brady (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Ward.
Attempt missed. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Laurent Koscielny.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere replaces Alex Iwobi.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Offside, Burnley. Stephen Ward tries a through ball, but Ashley Barnes is caught offside.
Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.