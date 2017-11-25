Brechin City 1-1 Dundee United

From the section

Sean Crighton's header earned Brechin City a point

Winless Scottish Championship strugglers Brechin City secured a point from an impressive 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Dundee United.

The Glebe Park side went behind to Scott McDonald's close-range finish on the half-hour mark, thanks in part to Billy King's cross.

Sean Crighton headed home from a corner to level after the break.

Darren Dods' men might have snatched victory late on, when United goalkeeper Harry Lewis denied Finn Graham.

United's Tam Scobbie was then sent off for a second bookable offence to complete manager Csaba Laszlo's dismay with his side's showing.