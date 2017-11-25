Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0.
Aldershot Town 2-0 Wrexham
Aldershot knocked Wrexham off top spot in the National League with Bernard Mensah and Shamir Fenelon scoring in their third successive win.
Mensah guided Fenelon's cross-shot into the back of the net to open the scoring.
Fenelon met Adam McDonnell's shot as it rebounded off the crossbar to double the hosts' lead.
The Shots maintained their promotion challenge in the process, staying sixth while Wrexham dropped to second.
Wrexham boss Dean Keates said: "We cost ourselves in the first half. Unlike us - two poor goals defensively. We gave Aldershot the opportunity to break our lines.
"We had two decent opportunities in the first half. It's not happened for us."
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3AlexanderSubstituted forGallagherat 64'minutes
- 5Evans
- 18Rowe
- 21Fowler
- 22Reynolds
- 17Kellerman
- 19McDonnell
- 11Mensah
- 7FenelonSubstituted forMcClureat 86'minutes
- 26RobertSubstituted forRendellat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Rendell
- 10McClure
- 13Skinner
- 15Lyons-Foster
- 16Gallagher
Wrexham
- 1Dunn
- 4Smith
- 5Pearson
- 14Rutherford
- 13CarringtonBooked at 44mins
- 18Roberts
- 8Wedgbury
- 16KellyBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBodenat 90'minutes
- 20WrightSubstituted forMassankaat 61'minutes
- 11ReidSubstituted forMackrethat 61'minutes
- 10Holroyd
Substitutes
- 2Hurst
- 7Mackreth
- 9Massanka
- 17Dibble
- 19Boden
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
- Attendance:
- 2,377
Live Text
Full Time
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Scott Boden replaces Marcus Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Shamir Fenelon.
Booking
Marcus Kelly (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Fabien Robert.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Cheye Alexander.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Ntumba Massanka replaces Akil Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Jack Mackreth replaces Alex Reid.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0.
Booking
Mark Carrington (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Wrexham 0. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.