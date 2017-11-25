Aldershot Town 2-0 Wrexham

Shamir Fenelon is a former Brighton and Crawley player

Aldershot knocked Wrexham off top spot in the National League with Bernard Mensah and Shamir Fenelon scoring in their third successive win.

Mensah guided Fenelon's cross-shot into the back of the net to open the scoring.

Fenelon met Adam McDonnell's shot as it rebounded off the crossbar to double the hosts' lead.

The Shots maintained their promotion challenge in the process, staying sixth while Wrexham dropped to second.

Wrexham boss Dean Keates said: "We cost ourselves in the first half. Unlike us - two poor goals defensively. We gave Aldershot the opportunity to break our lines.

"We had two decent opportunities in the first half. It's not happened for us."