National League
Aldershot2Wrexham0

Aldershot Town 2-0 Wrexham

Shamir Fenelon
Shamir Fenelon is a former Brighton and Crawley player

Aldershot knocked Wrexham off top spot in the National League with Bernard Mensah and Shamir Fenelon scoring in their third successive win.

Mensah guided Fenelon's cross-shot into the back of the net to open the scoring.

Fenelon met Adam McDonnell's shot as it rebounded off the crossbar to double the hosts' lead.

The Shots maintained their promotion challenge in the process, staying sixth while Wrexham dropped to second.

Wrexham boss Dean Keates said: "We cost ourselves in the first half. Unlike us - two poor goals defensively. We gave Aldershot the opportunity to break our lines.

"We had two decent opportunities in the first half. It's not happened for us."

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3AlexanderSubstituted forGallagherat 64'minutes
  • 5Evans
  • 18Rowe
  • 21Fowler
  • 22Reynolds
  • 17Kellerman
  • 19McDonnell
  • 11Mensah
  • 7FenelonSubstituted forMcClureat 86'minutes
  • 26RobertSubstituted forRendellat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 10McClure
  • 13Skinner
  • 15Lyons-Foster
  • 16Gallagher

Wrexham

  • 1Dunn
  • 4Smith
  • 5Pearson
  • 14Rutherford
  • 13CarringtonBooked at 44mins
  • 18Roberts
  • 8Wedgbury
  • 16KellyBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBodenat 90'minutes
  • 20WrightSubstituted forMassankaat 61'minutes
  • 11ReidSubstituted forMackrethat 61'minutes
  • 10Holroyd

Substitutes

  • 2Hurst
  • 7Mackreth
  • 9Massanka
  • 17Dibble
  • 19Boden
Referee:
Adam Bromley
Attendance:
2,377

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Scott Boden replaces Marcus Kelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Shamir Fenelon.

Booking

Marcus Kelly (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Scott Rendell replaces Fabien Robert.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Cheye Alexander.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Ntumba Massanka replaces Akil Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Jack Mackreth replaces Alex Reid.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0.

Booking

Mark Carrington (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 2, Wrexham 0. Shamir Fenelon (Aldershot Town).

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Wrexham 0. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United2211653125639
2Wrexham2211652014639
3Macclesfield2211562421338
4Dag & Red22107537251237
5Dover22107527151237
6Aldershot21106535241136
7Boreham Wood2298533221135
8Bromley21105633231035
9Woking2210392930-133
10Maidstone United219662527-233
11Tranmere228772518731
12Ebbsfleet2271052924531
13Hartlepool228772322131
14Maidenhead United227963232030
15Gateshead227872721629
16Fylde207763227528
17Halifax226882431-726
18Eastleigh2251072730-325
19Barrow2257102731-422
20Leyton Orient2256112739-1221
21Chester2239102136-1518
22Torquay2245132134-1317
23Guiseley2138101936-1717
24Solihull Moors2234152041-2113
View full National League table

