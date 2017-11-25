Burton Albion 0-2 Sunderland

James Vaughan scored his second goal for Sunderland

Sunderland scored two late goals to beat Burton and give Chris Coleman his first win as Black Cats manager.

James Vaughan opened the scoring with a header in the 85th minute from Bryan Oviedo's cross before George Honeyman's finish sealed the points.

Brewers goalkeeper Stephen Bywater had earlier denied Lewis Grabban with a fine save.

Burton's best chance fell to Marvin Sordell in the first half but he fired wide and they slip to 23rd.

Sunderland, who won for the first time since 13 August, moved off the bottom of the Championship table with victory.

They had enjoyed the better of the chances prior to taking the lead, with Aiden McGeady going close to giving them a first-half advantage.

Coleman had said after Tuesday's defeat by Aston Villa that he had "seen something to work with" and he will be relieved to have ended the club's long wait for a win so soon into his tenure.

Burton, who have won just twice at home all season, travel to local rivals Derby next week.

Burton boss Nigel Clough:

"We missed our situations and chances in the first half to go ahead. It might have been a different game then.

"We were on top for the first 45 minutes and you have got to make that count. Even teams that are below you in the league, with the quality that they have will hurt you in the second half as they did."

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"In the position we are in you don't care where wins come from. They have got to come and come frequently and consistently so it's a good start and a base for us.

"I have told the players to enjoy it and milk it for 24 hours because we are used to walking out of a dressing room feeling depressed and feeling down because we haven't got what we wanted, hence my reaction with the supporters after the game."