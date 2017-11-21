Oxford United 2-4 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn stunned Oxford with a storming start as they raced away to a 4-2 victory at the Kassam Stadium to confirm their promotion potential.

It was a battle between the teams seventh and sixth in League One respectively, but the contest was effectively over inside 22 minutes with Rovers 3-0 up.

Rovers centre-back Charlie Mulgrew turned in a corner at the back post in the sixth minute that was flicked on by Paul Downing.

Marcus Antonsson then knocked in the loose ball when Bradley Dack's charge in the 17th minute was halted by Simon Eastwood.

And with the match less than 25 minutes old, Dack was fouled in the box by Dwight Tiendalli and Rovers skipper Mulgrew converted the penalty emphatically into the bottom right corner.

Jack Payne pulled a goal back with a left-footed drive in first-half stoppage time.

Joe Nuttall killed the game off for Rovers in the 71st minute when Aaron Martin could not clear Ryan Nyambe's cross before Jon Obika grabbed a late second for Oxford.

