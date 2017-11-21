Match ends, Oxford United 2, Blackburn Rovers 4.
Oxford United 2-4 Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn stunned Oxford with a storming start as they raced away to a 4-2 victory at the Kassam Stadium to confirm their promotion potential.
It was a battle between the teams seventh and sixth in League One respectively, but the contest was effectively over inside 22 minutes with Rovers 3-0 up.
Rovers centre-back Charlie Mulgrew turned in a corner at the back post in the sixth minute that was flicked on by Paul Downing.
Marcus Antonsson then knocked in the loose ball when Bradley Dack's charge in the 17th minute was halted by Simon Eastwood.
And with the match less than 25 minutes old, Dack was fouled in the box by Dwight Tiendalli and Rovers skipper Mulgrew converted the penalty emphatically into the bottom right corner.
Jack Payne pulled a goal back with a left-footed drive in first-half stoppage time.
Joe Nuttall killed the game off for Rovers in the 71st minute when Aaron Martin could not clear Ryan Nyambe's cross before Jon Obika grabbed a late second for Oxford.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 3Tiendalli
- 30Mousinho
- 6Martin
- 21Ferreira da Silva
- 17HenrySubstituted forMowattat 61'minutes
- 8LedsonSubstituted forFernández Codinaat 66'minutes
- 14Ruffels
- 18Rothwell
- 10Payne
- 9ThomasSubstituted forObikaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Williamson
- 13Shearer
- 19Fernández Codina
- 20Obika
- 27Mowatt
- 35Carroll
- 36Napa
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2Nyambe
- 25DowningBooked at 82mins
- 14MulgrewBooked at 74mins
- 3Williams
- 29EvansSubstituted forHarperat 52'minutes
- 6Smallwood
- 31Bennett
- 20AntonssonSubstituted forSamuelat 66'minutes
- 23DackSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutes
- 38Nuttall
Substitutes
- 4Harper
- 9Samuel
- 10Graham
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 15Ward
- 16Caddis
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 6,965
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 2, Blackburn Rovers 4.
Foul by Dwight Tiendalli (Oxford United).
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Xemi (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.
Foul by Ricardinho (Oxford United).
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Martin.
Foul by Jack Payne (Oxford United).
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Oxford United 2, Blackburn Rovers 4. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricardinho.
Attempt missed. Xemi (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Ricardinho (Oxford United).
Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Danny Graham replaces Bradley Dack.
Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rekeem Harper (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jack Payne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Oxford United 1, Blackburn Rovers 4. Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Elliott Bennett with a cross.
Attempt missed. Xemi (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
John Mousinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Jonathan Obika replaces Wes Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Xemi replaces Ryan Ledson.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Samuel replaces Marcus Antonsson.
Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Alex Mowatt replaces James Henry.
Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Oxford United).