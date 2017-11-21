Match ends, Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5.
Sheffield United 4-5 Fulham
-
Ryan Sessegnon and Leon Clarke both scored hat-tricks as Fulham stunned high-flying Sheffield United in a nine-goal classic at Bramall Lane.
Clarke hooked the hosts in front, but Sheyi Ojo's calm finish and Sessegnon's 25-yard strike gave Fulham the lead.
Clarke then made it 2-2, only for Sessegnon, 17, to convert Ojo's cross.
Ojo notched his second and Sessegnon completed his treble to put Fulham 5-2 up, before Samir Curruthers' strike and Clarke's third set up a nervy finish.
Clarke's hat-trick was his second treble in three games, with eight goals across that period, but it was not enough to help his side move above leaders Wolves as the visitors claimed a first victory at Bramall Lane since 1985.
Chris Wilder's side had been on course for a third successive league win when David Button spilled John Fleck's shot to Clarke for the opener, but Cameron Carter-Vickers' poor back-pass handed Ojo the equaliser.
Sessegnon, making his 50th appearance for Fulham, dominated the game, repaying Ojo for his earlier assist as he played in his team-mate for their side's fourth goal, before scoring the decisive fifth.
Carruthers' heavily deflected first Blades goal and Clarke's headed third set up a nervy finish for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, but they held on for a first win in seven matches.
How the action unfolded
- 6 mins: Clarke - 1-0, close-range finish after shot saved
- 28 mins: Ojo - 1-1, slots in after poor Cameron Carter-Vickers back-pass
- 30 mins: Sessegnon- 1-2, right-footed strike from 25 yards out
- 39 mins: Clarke - 2-2, shot from tight angle goes through keeper's legs
- 43 mins: Sessegnon - 2-3, volleys in unmarked at the back post
- 69 mins: Ojo - 2-4, deflected shot from just inside the box
- 78 mins: Sessegnon - 2-5, strike drilled into far corner with his left foot
- 86 mins: Carruthers - 3-5, long-range deflected effort wrong-foots the keeper
- 90 mins: Clarke - 4-5, header from close-range
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:
"It's difficult to make sense of it. To concede five at home, you are not going to give yourself a fantastic chance.
"I was proud of the players for the way we went for it. I don't want my team to go out the back door - it's happened too many times over the last few years. It's been too easy for teams to win here.
"Fulham earned it today, though I don't think they cut us open."
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:
"Ryan (Sessegnon) is growing up in the right direction, he is a young player with a clear head, he wants to improve and learn. He wants to be better in the future.
"We will try and support him, but he had the support of his team-mates today.
"It was a crazy game, it is great entertainment for the supporters, it is less for us."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 16Carter-VickersSubstituted forBrooksat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13WrightSubstituted forHansonat 75'minutes
- 5O'Connell
- 6Basham
- 7LundstramBooked at 45mins
- 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 60'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 9Clarke
- 10SharpBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 11Donaldson
- 17Hanson
- 19Stearman
- 24Lafferty
- 36Brooks
- 44Carruthers
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2FredericksBooked at 33mins
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 4OdoiBooked at 73mins
- 6McDonaldSubstituted forJohansenat 83'minutes
- 16Norwood
- 19OjoSubstituted forFonteat 74'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 3R Sessegnon
- 11AyitéBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKamaraat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 7Kebano
- 8Johansen
- 9Fonte
- 36De La Torre
- 37Edun
- 47Kamara
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 25,445
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5.
Booking
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Fulham. Ryan Sessegnon tries a through ball, but Aboubakar Kamara is caught offside.
Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
David Brooks (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Brooks.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Basham.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 3, Fulham 5. Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Basham.
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Stefan Johansen replaces Kevin McDonald.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tomas Kalas.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Fulham 5. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Clarke following a corner.
Attempt blocked. James Hanson (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. James Hanson replaces Jake M Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Rui Fonte replaces Sheyi Ojo.
Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Booking
Denis Odoi (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).
Samir Carruthers (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Fulham 4. Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Aboubakar Kamara replaces Floyd Ayité because of an injury.
Delay in match Floyd Ayité (Fulham) because of an injury.
David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.