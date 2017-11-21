Sheffield United 4-5 Fulham

Ryan Sessegnon's hat-trick was the first of his career on his 50th Fulham appearance

Ryan Sessegnon and Leon Clarke both scored hat-tricks as Fulham stunned high-flying Sheffield United in a nine-goal classic at Bramall Lane.

Clarke hooked the hosts in front, but Sheyi Ojo's calm finish and Sessegnon's 25-yard strike gave Fulham the lead.

Clarke then made it 2-2, only for Sessegnon, 17, to convert Ojo's cross.

Ojo notched his second and Sessegnon completed his treble to put Fulham 5-2 up, before Samir Curruthers' strike and Clarke's third set up a nervy finish.

Clarke's hat-trick was his second treble in three games, with eight goals across that period, but it was not enough to help his side move above leaders Wolves as the visitors claimed a first victory at Bramall Lane since 1985.

Chris Wilder's side had been on course for a third successive league win when David Button spilled John Fleck's shot to Clarke for the opener, but Cameron Carter-Vickers' poor back-pass handed Ojo the equaliser.

Sessegnon, making his 50th appearance for Fulham, dominated the game, repaying Ojo for his earlier assist as he played in his team-mate for their side's fourth goal, before scoring the decisive fifth.

Carruthers' heavily deflected first Blades goal and Clarke's headed third set up a nervy finish for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, but they held on for a first win in seven matches.

How the action unfolded

6 mins: Clarke - 1-0, close-range finish after shot saved

28 mins: Ojo - 1-1, slots in after poor Cameron Carter-Vickers back-pass

30 mins: Sessegnon- 1-2, right-footed strike from 25 yards out

39 mins: Clarke - 2-2, shot from tight angle goes through keeper's legs

43 mins: Sessegnon - 2-3, volleys in unmarked at the back post

69 mins: Ojo - 2-4, deflected shot from just inside the box

78 mins: Sessegnon - 2-5, strike drilled into far corner with his left foot

86 mins: Carruthers - 3-5, long-range deflected effort wrong-foots the keeper

90 mins: Clarke - 4-5, header from close-range

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder:

"It's difficult to make sense of it. To concede five at home, you are not going to give yourself a fantastic chance.

"I was proud of the players for the way we went for it. I don't want my team to go out the back door - it's happened too many times over the last few years. It's been too easy for teams to win here.

"Fulham earned it today, though I don't think they cut us open."

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"Ryan (Sessegnon) is growing up in the right direction, he is a young player with a clear head, he wants to improve and learn. He wants to be better in the future.

"We will try and support him, but he had the support of his team-mates today.

"It was a crazy game, it is great entertainment for the supporters, it is less for us."