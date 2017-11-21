Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1.
Aston Villa 2-1 Sunderland
-
Albert Adomah's third goal in two games helped Aston Villa beat Sunderland in Chris Coleman's first game in charge of the struggling Black Cats.
Coleman was appointed on Sunday, two days after resigning as Wales manager.
Adomah turned in a cross from Robert Snodgrass early on and Josh Onomah's deflected 20-yard strike made it 2-0.
Lewis Grabban's hooked finish made it a nervy finish for the hosts but Villa held on to go fourth in the table, while Sunderland remain bottom.
Steve Bruce's Villa, who have won seven of their past 11 games, are five points behind second-placed Cardiff, having also looked to be struggling at the start of the season.
Coleman's Black Cats made a bright start but Villa went in front when Snodgrass's inswinging cross found Adomah, who had time and space to place his shot past keeper Robbin Ruiter.
With Sunderland having plenty of possession in the first half, Grabban forced a save from Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone at the other end with a dangerous low cross before Aiden McGeady fired just wide from 20 yards.
But on Villa's 143rd birthday, Onomah doubled their lead with a shot from outside the area that hit Sunderland defender Tyias Browning on its way into the net.
Grabban's 10th goal in 14 games was not enough to prevent Sunderland's winless league run extending to 16 matches.
Coleman's challenge
Having applauded his new supporters before the kick-off, Coleman was hoping to make an instant impression.
He made five changes in his first game in charge but was forced into several of them, with midfielder Lee Cattermole suspended and Marc Wilson, Duncan Watmore and Jonny Williams all injured in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Millwall.
Eight first-team players currently being out of action shows just why the former Wales manager has such a difficult task in turning his new side's season around.
The Black Cats have failed to win at home in 20 attempts in all competitions and have only won once in the Championship since being relegated from the Premier League last season.
Coleman surpassed expectations by taking Wales to their first major tournament for 58 years and then reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and will hope to make a similar impact at the Stadium of Light.
Villa boss Steve Bruce:
"We didn't play very well at all but we found a way to win which is important.
"It's very difficult for Chris. When I walked in here (Villa) my fear was you're not too big to go down, we've seen it, but he is ready for the challenge and I hope he pulls them through."
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:
"It's a bit doom and gloom at our place at the moment, bottom and with 10 first-team players unavailable.
"No excuses, we're bottom of the league and sometimes that happens, you have bad news after bad news.
"It's only us who are going to get our of it, by hook or by crook. Overall, they had a go and at 2-0 down they could have melted and they never did.
"In these moments this is where team spirit comes from. It's only us who can fight the fight, no one is going to come and help us."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 21Hutton
- 4Samba
- 5Chester
- 3Taylor
- 7Snodgrass
- 6WhelanSubstituted forJedinakat 63'minutes
- 14Hourihane
- 37AdomahSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 87'minutes
- 18Onomah
- 39DavisSubstituted forGrealishat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 8Lansbury
- 10Grealish
- 13Steer
- 15Jedinak
- 20Bjarnason
- 27El Mohamady
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 21Matthews
- 16O'Shea
- 18Browning
- 3Oviedo
- 24GibsonSubstituted forRobsonat 86'minutes
- 13McManamanSubstituted forAsoroat 73'minutes
- 26Honeyman
- 27GoochSubstituted forVaughanat 63'minutes
- 19McGeady
- 11Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 9Vaughan
- 15Galloway
- 22Love
- 28Robson
- 29Asoro
- 31Beadling
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 27,662
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1.
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).
Joel Asoro (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Albert Adomah.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Ethan Robson replaces Darron Gibson.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aiden McGeady (Sunderland).
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Keinan Davis.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Callum McManaman.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyias Browning.
Foul by Callum McManaman (Sunderland).
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa).
Foul by Darron Gibson (Sunderland).
Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Sunderland).
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darron Gibson (Sunderland).
Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Mile Jedinak replaces Glenn Whelan.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. James Vaughan replaces Lynden Gooch.
Offside, Sunderland. Lewis Grabban tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 0. Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Christopher Samba.