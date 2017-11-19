Match ends, Leeds United 2, Middlesbrough 1.
Leeds United 2-1 Middlesbrough
Garry Monk's return to Elland Road as Middlesbrough manager ended in defeat by his former club Leeds United.
Monk, who left his job as Leeds boss in May before taking charge on Teesside, watched his old side move level on points with Boro in the table.
Pablo Hernandez turned in Leeds' opener from Kalvin Phillips' flick-on before he crossed for Ezgjan Alioski's second.
Luke Ayling's clash with Daniel Ayala gave Britt Assombalonga the chance to reply from the spot, but Leeds held on.
The assistant referee spotted Ayling grabbing Ayala's leg, although the decision seemed harsh on the Leeds defender as Ayala had initially wrestled him to the ground at a corner.
However Leeds, for whom Samuel Saiz hit the post from 25 yards, held out for their first win at home for the first time since 23 September.
Their excellent start under Monk's successor, Thomas Christiansen, looked to be unravelling following a run of six defeats in seven league games.
However, the Yorkshire side are back up to seventh in the table after ending Middlesbrough's run of three successive Championship victories.
Boro teenager Marcus Tavernier blazed a glorious opportunity wildly off target less than a minute before Alioski doubled Leeds' advantage.
Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen:
"When you fail you have to work harder and during these two weeks we have analysed a lot, worked a lot and there has been a good atmosphere in the team.
"The attitude of the players, their willingness to go for the win from the first whistle - that was the difference in this game."
Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk:
"It wasn't about me. It's about my team and the players on the pitch and we're disappointed with the result and should have got more.
"I've great memories of this club and enjoyed my season here, but now I'm at Middlesbrough and my only focus is on them.
"There weren't many clear-cut chances for either team, but I think we definitely did enough to at least take a point away from this game."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Lonergan
- 2AylingBooked at 76mins
- 18JanssonBooked at 34mins
- 6Cooper
- 28BerardiBooked at 33mins
- 25Vieira
- 23PhillipsBooked at 87mins
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forPenningtonat 90+5'minutes
- 21SáizSubstituted forO'Kaneat 88'minutes
- 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
- 7RoofeSubstituted forEkubanat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pennington
- 8Anita
- 11Grot
- 13Wiedwald
- 14O'Kane
- 24Sacko
- 45Ekuban
Middlesbrough
- 25Randolph
- 23Roberts
- 4Ayala
- 6Gibson
- 3FriendBooked at 30minsSubstituted forTraoréat 65'minutes
- 16HowsonBooked at 61mins
- 7LeadbitterSubstituted forFletcherat 71'minutes
- 19Downing
- 10Braithwaite
- 62TavernierSubstituted forJohnsonat 56'minutes
- 9AssombalongaBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 2da Silva
- 18Fletcher
- 20Fry
- 21Johnson
- 34Forshaw
- 37Traoré
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 33,771
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Middlesbrough 1.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).
Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pablo Hernández.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Matthew Pennington replaces Ezgjan Alioski.
Booking
Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Eunan O'Kane replaces Samuel Sáiz.
Foul by Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough).
Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Booking
Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Connor Roberts (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United).
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Caleb Ekuban replaces Kemar Roofe.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Middlesbrough 1. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Luke Ayling (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Ashley Fletcher replaces Grant Leadbitter.