Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 0.
Cardiff City 2-0 Brentford
Cardiff City kept up the pressure on the sides around them at the top of the Championship with a comfortable win over Brentford.
Goals for Joe Ralls and Danny Ward put the Bluebirds in the ascendancy at the interval and they held on thanks to some poor finishing from the visitors.
Neal Maupay missed an open goal in the first half for the Londoners.
Cardiff remain third in the Championship, but are still four points behind Wolves, who beat Reading.
Brentford had been on the longest unbeaten run in the Championship, but had no answer to a solid first-half display from the hosts.
They took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when the Bees failed to clear a routine Sean Morrison long throw, with Ralls on hand to blast home left-footed from 18 yards.
Brentford wasted a golden opportunity to restore parity when Maupay missed an open goal in the 35th minute after rounding goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.
The Bluebirds extended their advantage within two minutes of Maupay's miss, Bruno Manga's strong run and cross creating a chance for Ward, who converted calmly.
Ward has now had a hand in eight goals - five goals and three assists - in nine league matches against Brentford.
Cardiff have now won six of their past eight home league matches against Brentford, with manager Neil Warnock unbeaten at home against the Bees for more than 20 years.
The visitors applied plenty of pressure, particularly in a second half when Cardiff's goal seemed to be living a charmed life.
Lasse Vibe's effort was cleared off the line by Joe Bennett and Maupay shot wide with the goal at his mercy as the London club were left to reflect on missed opportunities.
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock:
"I'm really proud of the lads today after a difficult week. Right from the first training session, they have focused because we knew we'd be under the cosh.
"I think they're the only club in the league to have had more crosses and shots than us, so that's testament to Dean Smith's side and ours, as we have created chances for supporters to watch.
"I didn't want them to score late on and we managed to get a clean sheet which gives us a good platform to go to Barnsley."
Brentford boss Dean Smith:
"I feel we were unlucky today, we had enough chances to get something out of the game today, we had 25 attempts and 14 inside the penalty area.
"In a normal game you would score two or three of those. It felt like it wouldn't go in for us today. Some of our build-up play was very good, but I'm disappointed with the manner in which our goals were conceded.
"Neal knows he should have scored and 999 times out of a thousand he does. He's had one of those moments you don't want to see on a football pitch."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 25Etheridge
- 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 84mins
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 3Bennett
- 20DamourSubstituted forGunnarssonat 69'minutes
- 21Bryson
- 8Ralls
- 12FeeneyBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPatersonat 73'minutes
- 9WardSubstituted forGounongbeat 80'minutes
- 33Hoilett
Substitutes
- 7Tomlin
- 13Pilkington
- 16Connolly
- 17Gunnarsson
- 18Paterson
- 26Gounongbe
- 28Murphy
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 20Clarke
- 14Egan
- 5Bjelland
- 29Barbet
- 8Yennaris
- 15WoodsSubstituted forMcEachranat 77'minutes
- 7JozefzoonSubstituted forCanosat 60'minutes
- 19Sawyers
- 11Watkins
- 9MaupaySubstituted forVibeat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4MacLeod
- 10McEachran
- 12Mokotjo
- 21Vibe
- 28Daniels
- 33Mepham
- 47Canos
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 16,335
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Brentford 0.
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Canos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Foul by Sergi Canos (Brentford).
Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Canos.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Paterson with a headed pass.
Foul by John Egan (Brentford).
Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Attempt blocked. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergi Canos.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Frederic Gounongbe replaces Danny Ward.
Attempt blocked. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sergi Canos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Bryson (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh McEachran replaces Ryan Woods.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Callum Paterson replaces Liam Feeney.
Attempt saved. Liam Feeney (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Ward.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Aron Gunnarsson replaces Loïc Damour.
Hand ball by Danny Ward (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canos (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canos (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.