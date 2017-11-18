Match ends, Sunderland 2, Millwall 2.
Sunderland 2-2 Millwall
Sunderland became the first team in English football history to fail to win in 20 successive home games in all competitions, drawing against Millwall.
The Black Cats, who are set to appoint ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman as manager, led when Lewis Grabban poked home.
Millwall levelled as George Saville's free-kick was spilled by Black Cats keeper Robbin Ruiter, and he scored a free-kick shortly after.
Sunderland equalised when Adam Matthews' wayward cross found the net.
Coleman resigned as Wales manager on Friday and is expected to be announced as Black Cats manager in the next 24 hours.
The 47-year-old says he is flying to the north-east on Sunday and will be in the dugout for Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa.
The Wearsiders remain bottom of the Championship and have not won a game at the Stadium of Light since beating Watford in the Premier League in December 2016.
Robbie Stockdale took charge of what could be his last game as caretaker manager of Sunderland as Coleman's appointment draws closer.
Sunderland have been without a boss since Simon Grayson was sacked in October after only 18 games in charge.
Millwall, who have not won away from home in 10 attempts, are five points above the relegation zone.
Sunderland caretaker manager Robbie Stockdale:
"We should have won it, I don't think you'll see many matches where there are so many mistakes by the keepers.
"When a keeper makes a mistake as the last line of defence it usually goes in your goal.
"You overcome the unwanted run by working a little bit harder being a little bit better, I have to say the fact we've hit that number today, it's particularly galling because we didn't deserve it."
Millwall boss Neil Harris:
"It wasn't a day for goalkeepers. Jordan [Archer] will be the joint most disappointed person in the ground along with their keeper. We'll get round him and make sure he's all right because he's been good for us this year.
"He's the first to admit he's made a couple of errors but that's football I guess. It was a game with quite a lot of errors in it, but that made it entertaining.
"You come here with the thought process: poor home record and no manager - but Sunderland have got some fantastic players and that's been forgotten with their poor home record and league position."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 21Matthews
- 16O'Shea
- 36WilsonSubstituted forBrowningat 82'minutes
- 3OviedoBooked at 62mins
- 6CattermoleBooked at 65mins
- 4McNair
- 14WatmoreSubstituted forMcManamanat 42'minutes
- 7WilliamsSubstituted forHoneymanat 16'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 19McGeady
- 11Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 8Rodwell
- 9Vaughan
- 13McManaman
- 18Browning
- 24Gibson
- 26Honeyman
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Hutchinson
- 35Cooper
- 3Meredith
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forThompsonat 90+5'minutes
- 18Tunnicliffe
- 23Saville
- 11Ferguson
- 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 73'minutes
- 19ElliottSubstituted forMorisonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Craig
- 8Thompson
- 10Onyedinma
- 12Romeo
- 13King
- 20Morison
- 21Twardek
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 27,399
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Millwall 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Ben Thompson replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Attempt missed. Callum McManaman (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Offside, Millwall. George Saville tries a through ball, but Steve Morison is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Callum McManaman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Meredith (Millwall).
Paddy McNair (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Millwall).
Attempt saved. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Fred Onyedinma.
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Millwall).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Tyias Browning replaces Marc Wilson because of an injury.
Delay in match Marc Wilson (Sunderland) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor McLaughlin with a cross.
Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.
Attempt saved. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Meredith.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Steve Morison replaces Tom Elliott because of an injury.
Booking
George Honeyman (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Tom Elliott (Millwall) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Paddy McNair (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Matthews.
Booking
Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marc Wilson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Millwall).
Booking
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
Offside, Millwall. James Meredith tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside.
Foul by Paddy McNair (Sunderland).
Shane Ferguson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.