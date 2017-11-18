Match ends, Hull City 2, Ipswich Town 2.
Hull City 2-2 Ipswich Town
-
Jordan Spence's last-minute equaliser for Ipswich extended Hull's winless Championship run to four matches.
The 27-year-old turned the ball in off the post to cancel out an effort from Nouha Dicko, who had capitalised on a defensive error by Luke Chambers.
Town took an early lead through David McGoldrick but Jarrod Bowen rifled home to draw the hosts level.
Hull keeper Allan McGregor saved McGoldrick's second-half penalty but Spence ensured the points were shared.
With Hull and manager Leonid Slutsky under considerable pressure, the match began terribly as McGoldrick swept home in just the seventh minute after the home side failed to clear a corner.
Bowen tested Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski from range before he met Kamil Grosicki's deflected cross at the far post to draw his side level.
As the Tigers pressed for a second goal after the break, Chambers' ill-judged header back to Bialkowski was pounced upon by Dicko.
When McGregor's brilliant low stop to the right denied McGoldrick a second goal from the spot, following Kevin Stewart's trip on Martyn Waghorn inside the box, Hull looked to have secured all three points.
But Spence bundled in an equaliser with two minutes left to play, and Hull striker Adama Diomande headed narrowly wide deep into added time as the hosts missed out on a much-needed victory.
Hull manager Leonid Slutsky:
"Last time out we had a lot of problems - I had a very difficult time. Today we again didn't win but I think - in terms of performance - we played our best match for the last three matches, absolutely.
"In the last two matches against Middlesbrough and against Sheffield United we played really terribly and I thought about how it was possible to change the quality of the game, change the performance because I can't change results.
"We conceded the first goal and I was really afraid in this situation because in the last matches when we conceded a goal we stopped playing.
"Of course I understand our supporters are very disappointed with the result but I think everybody understands we tried to play for our supporters and we tried to show our maximum level."
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"It was a valuable point - a well-earned point, I thought.
"I don't think we've nicked anything, by any stretch of the imagination. I thought we started well and I thought we let them off the hook in the first 20 minutes and then they got into it.
"In the first half they certainly had more possession and I thought we were well organised and disciplined. I was a bit disappointed with their goal.
"What really pleases me is, having had the penalty saved, it generally knocks the stuffing out of a team and gives the other side a lift. My lads kept going, which was great, and I think we got the point we deserved, to be quite honest."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 29Tomori
- 21Dawson
- 5Hector
- 34Aina
- 35StewartBooked at 90mins
- 16LarssonBooked at 46minsSubstituted forMeylerat 81'minutes
- 20BowenBooked at 54mins
- 22Henriksen
- 7GrosickiSubstituted forIrvineat 68'minutes
- 9DickoSubstituted forDiomandeat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 4Irvine
- 8Meyler
- 12Marshall
- 14Diomande
- 15Evandro
- 24Clark
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Spence
- 4Chambers
- 6WebsterBooked at 40mins
- 3KnudsenBooked at 67mins
- 8Skuse
- 16ConnollyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBruat 80'minutes
- 14GarnerBooked at 64mins
- 9WaghornSubstituted forWardat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Celina
- 10McGoldrickSubstituted forSearsat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 2Iorfa
- 18Ward
- 20Sears
- 22Nydam
- 28Bru
- 30Kenlock
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 15,516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Ipswich Town 2.
Foul by Adama Diomande (Hull City).
Luke Chambers (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adama Diomande (Hull City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Meyler.
Booking
Kevin Stewart (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).
Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Ward (Ipswich Town).
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Adama Diomande replaces Nouha Dicko because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Ipswich Town 2. Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Webster with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Michael Dawson (Hull City).
Joe Garner (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Hull City).
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces David McGoldrick.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town).
Attempt blocked. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Attempt blocked. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Bru.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Dawson (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Spence.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Sebastian Larsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kevin Bru replaces Callum Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Grant Ward replaces Martyn Waghorn.
Ola Aina (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).
Offside, Ipswich Town. Callum Connolly tries a through ball, but Martyn Waghorn is caught offside.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Penalty saved! David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Kevin Stewart (Hull City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Ipswich Town. Martyn Waghorn draws a foul in the penalty area.