Hull City 2-2 Ipswich Town

Jordan Spence celebrated in front of the travelling fans

Jordan Spence's last-minute equaliser for Ipswich extended Hull's winless Championship run to four matches.

The 27-year-old turned the ball in off the post to cancel out an effort from Nouha Dicko, who had capitalised on a defensive error by Luke Chambers.

Town took an early lead through David McGoldrick but Jarrod Bowen rifled home to draw the hosts level.

Hull keeper Allan McGregor saved McGoldrick's second-half penalty but Spence ensured the points were shared.

With Hull and manager Leonid Slutsky under considerable pressure, the match began terribly as McGoldrick swept home in just the seventh minute after the home side failed to clear a corner.

Bowen tested Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski from range before he met Kamil Grosicki's deflected cross at the far post to draw his side level.

As the Tigers pressed for a second goal after the break, Chambers' ill-judged header back to Bialkowski was pounced upon by Dicko.

When McGregor's brilliant low stop to the right denied McGoldrick a second goal from the spot, following Kevin Stewart's trip on Martyn Waghorn inside the box, Hull looked to have secured all three points.

But Spence bundled in an equaliser with two minutes left to play, and Hull striker Adama Diomande headed narrowly wide deep into added time as the hosts missed out on a much-needed victory.

Hull manager Leonid Slutsky:

"Last time out we had a lot of problems - I had a very difficult time. Today we again didn't win but I think - in terms of performance - we played our best match for the last three matches, absolutely.

"In the last two matches against Middlesbrough and against Sheffield United we played really terribly and I thought about how it was possible to change the quality of the game, change the performance because I can't change results.

"We conceded the first goal and I was really afraid in this situation because in the last matches when we conceded a goal we stopped playing.

"Of course I understand our supporters are very disappointed with the result but I think everybody understands we tried to play for our supporters and we tried to show our maximum level."

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"It was a valuable point - a well-earned point, I thought.

"I don't think we've nicked anything, by any stretch of the imagination. I thought we started well and I thought we let them off the hook in the first 20 minutes and then they got into it.

"In the first half they certainly had more possession and I thought we were well organised and disciplined. I was a bit disappointed with their goal.

"What really pleases me is, having had the penalty saved, it generally knocks the stuffing out of a team and gives the other side a lift. My lads kept going, which was great, and I think we got the point we deserved, to be quite honest."