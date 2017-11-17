Amiens 1-1 Monaco

From the section

Amiens moved out of the bottom three with the draw

Monaco could lose ground on Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain this weekend after drawing at struggling Amiens.

The Unicorns led when Serge Gakpe capped off a quick counter-attack by finishing Gael Kakuta's excellent through ball.

But champions Monaco, four points behind leaders PSG before the game, levelled when Stevan Jovetic converted Fabinho's pass.

PSG can go six points clear if they beat Nantes at home on Saturday (16:00 GMT).

Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa's Lille beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Friday to move out of the relegation zone.

Nicolas Pepe headed Lille ahead, but Jonathan Bamba scored a penalty to equalise for the visitors in their first game under new boss Julien Sable.

Thiago Mendes curled them into the lead, before Roma loanee Ezequiel Ponce scored a late third.