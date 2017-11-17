Match ends, Amiens 1, Monaco 1.
Amiens 1-1 Monaco
-
- From the section European Football
Monaco could lose ground on Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain this weekend after drawing at struggling Amiens.
The Unicorns led when Serge Gakpe capped off a quick counter-attack by finishing Gael Kakuta's excellent through ball.
But champions Monaco, four points behind leaders PSG before the game, levelled when Stevan Jovetic converted Fabinho's pass.
PSG can go six points clear if they beat Nantes at home on Saturday (16:00 GMT).
Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa's Lille beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Friday to move out of the relegation zone.
Nicolas Pepe headed Lille ahead, but Jonathan Bamba scored a penalty to equalise for the visitors in their first game under new boss Julien Sable.
Thiago Mendes curled them into the lead, before Roma loanee Ezequiel Ponce scored a late third.
Line-ups
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 25Cissokho
- 2Gouano
- 12Dibassy
- 35Avelar
- 34ZunguBooked at 2mins
- 6MonconduitSubstituted forBaradjiat 84'minutes
- 13CornetteSubstituted forBourgaudat 64'minutes
- 14Kakuta
- 37GakpeSubstituted forManzalaat 72'minutes
- 15KonateBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4de Souza
- 7Manzala
- 10Bourgaud
- 16Bouet
- 19El Hajjam
- 20Baradji
- 29Koita
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 24RaggiSubstituted forTouréat 72'minutes
- 25GlikBooked at 76mins
- 5JemersonBooked at 21mins
- 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 90mins
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forGhezzalat 45'minutes
- 17Tielemans
- 2Fabinho
- 14Keita
- 11CarrilloSubstituted forJoveticat 61'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 4Kongolo
- 7Ghezzal
- 8João Moutinho
- 10Jovetic
- 15Diakhaby
- 16Benaglio
- 38Touré
- Referee:
- Jerome Miguelgorry
- Attendance:
- 9,198
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Amiens 1, Monaco 1.
Booking
Jorge (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Moussa Konate (Amiens) is shown the yellow card.
Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Konate (Amiens).
Foul by Jorge (Monaco).
Emmanuel Bourgaud (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Monaco. Fabinho tries a through ball, but Rachid Ghezzal is caught offside.
Foul by Almamy Touré (Monaco).
Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Attempt missed. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bongani Zungu.
Offside, Monaco. Keita tries a through ball, but Stevan Jovetic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Sekou Baradji replaces Thomas Monconduit.
Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Bourgaud (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Issa Cissokho.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thomas Monconduit.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thomas Monconduit.
Attempt missed. Moussa Konate (Amiens) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Bourgaud.
Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Monaco).
Danilo Avelar (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gaël Kakuta (Amiens) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Moussa Konate with a cross.
Booking
Kamil Glik (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
Moussa Konate (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Thomas Monconduit.
Keita (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Issa Cissokho (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Almamy Touré replaces Andrea Raggi.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Harrison Manzala replaces Serge Gakpe.
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Konate (Amiens).
Offside, Monaco. Kamil Glik tries a through ball, but Rachid Ghezzal is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 1, Monaco 1. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabinho.
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans following a set piece situation.
Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Emmanuel Bourgaud replaces Quentin Cornette.