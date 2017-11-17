Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Sheffield United 3.
Burton Albion 1-3 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United moved back to the top of the Championship as two Billy Sharp goals helped them see off Burton.
Sharp opened the scoring from the spot, finding the top corner after being felled in the area by Kyle McFadzean.
The hosts levelled when Matt Palmer's 25-yarder also found the top corner but captain Sharp put the Blades back in front, sliding home Mark Duffy's pass.
Leon Clarke hit the post before half-time but was not to be denied, stooping to head home and secure the points.
- Coleman leaves Wales role for Sunderland
- Bolton held to draw at rivals Preston
- Relive Friday's Championship action as it happened
United's victory was marred by a serious-looking injury to midfielder Paul Coutts, who was carried off on a stretcher just before half-time.
Nigel Clough's Brewers have lost five matches in a row at the Pirelli Stadium and are just a point above the relegation zone after Bolton's draw at Preston.
Former Doncaster striker Sharp, 31, now has eight Championship goals to his name, while Clarke's header moved him onto nine league goals this term.
Chris Wilder's side will be overtaken at the summit on Saturday if Wolves avoid defeat at Reading.
The Blades also saw Jack O'Connell's header ruled out and Mark Duffy's penalty appeal waved away as Clough's Burton were soundly beaten by his former employers.
Burton manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:
"We were beaten by a better team - a good, confident team gone top of the league and you can see why.
"We didn't pick up anywhere near enough of the second balls - that's where the first goal came from.
"There's quite a few things that stand out, but when you've lost five on the bounce at home the biggest glaring factor is a lack of confidence running through the team at the moment."
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:
"Getting a result that takes us back to the top of the Championship is an outstanding achievement.
"A lot better teams have been turned over here in the last 15 or 16 months so we knew this wasn't going to be an easy place to come and with Nigel's connections to the club it always adds an extra little bit to it.
"We are a fair team and a committed team and unfortunately, through the course of games, seasons, careers you pick up these injuries and we have picked up a nasty one with Paul Coutts. We are a bit subdued."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 5McFadzean
- 23Buxton
- 6Turner
- 3WarnockBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMillerat 81'minutes
- 7Murphy
- 8Lund
- 19Palmer
- 4AllenSubstituted forScannellat 65'minutes
- 17Sordell
- 11DyerSubstituted forAkinsat 26'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Scannell
- 10Akins
- 12Flanagan
- 13Ripley
- 15Naylor
- 16Varney
- 18Miller
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 16Carter-Vickers
- 13Wright
- 5O'Connell
- 6Basham
- 15CouttsSubstituted forLundstramat 45+6'minutes
- 21DuffySubstituted forCarruthersat 89'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 9Clarke
- 10SharpSubstituted forBrooksat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 7Lundstram
- 11Donaldson
- 19Stearman
- 24Lafferty
- 36Brooks
- 44Carruthers
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 5,167
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Sheffield United 3.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Will Miller.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Samir Carruthers replaces Mark Duffy.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Sean Scannell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Will Miller replaces Stephen Warnock.
Attempt missed. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Enda Stevens following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Sheffield United 3. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Fleck with a through ball.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).
Matthew Lund (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Billy Sharp.
Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Jake Buxton (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).
John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matthew Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Sean Scannell replaces Jamie Allen.
Offside, Burton Albion. Ben Turner tries a through ball, but Marvin Sordell is caught offside.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Lund (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Turner with a headed pass.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jake M Wright.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle McFadzean.
Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Lund (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jake M Wright.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enda Stevens.