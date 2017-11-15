Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Peterborough United 5.
Tranmere Rovers 0-5 Peterborough United
Peterborough striker Danny Lloyd scored a hat-trick to knock 10-man Tranmere Rovers out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win in their first-round replay at Prenton Park.
The National League side had managed a 1-1 draw away to their League One opponents when the teams first met 11 days ago, but the hosts were two goals down and reduced to 10 men after just 25 minutes.
Liverpool-born Lloyd returned to Merseyside to open the scoring after 16 minutes when he pounced on a defensive mix-up to slot the ball into an empty net, before thumping home from close range six minutes later.
Tranmere then lost midfielder Jay Harris for a lunge on Marcus Maddison to rule out any chance of a comeback.
It was one-way traffic in the second half, with Jack Baldwin grabbing the third with a header before Lloyd completed his hat-trick from close range and Maddison wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.
Posh will now travel to National League side Woking in the second round, with the tie scheduled for Sunday, 3 December at 14:00 GMT.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 4Sutton
- 5McNulty
- 6McEveleySubstituted forBuxtonat 45'minutes
- 18Mottley-Henry
- 8HarrisBooked at 25mins
- 15NorburnSubstituted forColeat 73'minutes
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11JenningsBooked at 39mins
- 22McDonaghSubstituted forCookat 67'minutes
- 10NorwoodBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 2Buxton
- 9Cook
- 23Rokka
- 25Pilling
- 26Drysdale
- 27Solomon-Davies
- 29Cole
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 6Baldwin
- 27Taylor
- 5TafazolliSubstituted forForresterat 77'minutes
- 3Hughes
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 42Grant
- 20DoughtyBooked at 6minsSubstituted forAndersonat 68'minutes
- 11Maddison
- 14MarriottSubstituted forKanuat 69'minutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 1Bond
- 8Forrester
- 17Penny
- 19Kanu
- 21Anderson
- 23Chettle
- 30Cartwright
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 4,199
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away13
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Peterborough United 5.
Attempt missed. Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Grant following a corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Adam Buxton.
Idris Kanu (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Hand ball by Anthony Grant (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Cook.
Offside, Peterborough United. Marcus Maddison tries a through ball, but Idris Kanu is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Grant.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
Attempt blocked. Idris Kanu (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Lloyd.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Chris Forrester replaces Ryan Tafazolli.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Peterborough United 5. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Peterborough United. Jermaine Anderson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Scott Davies (Tranmere Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Peterborough United 4. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Larnell Cole replaces Oliver Norburn.
Idris Kanu (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Buxton (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Idris Kanu (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Baldwin with a through ball.
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Cook with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Idris Kanu replaces Jack Marriott.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Jermaine Anderson replaces Michael Doughty.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Peterborough United 3. Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Maddison following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Cook replaces Gerry McDonagh.
Booking
James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Jennings with a cross.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Michael Doughty.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Buxton (Tranmere Rovers).