Laura Harvey: Former Arsenal Ladies boss resigns as head coach of Seattle Reign

Laura Harvey left Arsenal for Seattle Reign in 2013

Former Arsenal Ladies boss Laura Harvey - who has been linked with the vacant England role - has resigned as head coach of US team Seattle Reign FC.

Harvey had been the only female coach in charge of a team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

The 37-year-old from Nuneaton is among the names linked to the England manager's job, currently filled on an interim basis by Mo Marley.

A possible role with the US women's team has also been reported.

"I'm going to take a little bit of time to reflect and decide what the best next move is for me," said Harvey.

"I hope that an opportunity comes my way and I will decide if it is the right one."

During her five years in charge of Seattle, Harvey won two NWSL Shield titles and was twice awarded the NWSL Coach of the Year.

The club say that Harvey will continue working with them until the end of the year in order to support successor Vlatko Andonovski.

"I am deeply appreciative of all Laura gave to our organisation over the past five years," said club owner Bill Predmore.

"She is a brilliant coach, but more importantly, she is a tremendous individual - there is nobody I would have rather worked with to build the club."