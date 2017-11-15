Price of Football: Young adult tickets 2017

For the first time as part of the annual BBC Price of Football study, we asked clubs to provide us with their ticket pricing for young adult season tickets and young adult matchday tickets, as well as the usual ticket data we collate each year.

The data does not include student concession tickets.

Here we present the findings of the clubs who offer these discounts, along with their cheapest full adult ticket by way of comparison.

Premier League 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticketCheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Arsenal16-19£384 (members)£891£11.25 (members)£26
Bournemouthn/an/an/an/an/a
Brightonu21£335£495£23£30
Burnley u22£95£329£20£30
Chelseau20£285£750£15.50£47
Crystal Palace18-21£280£420£19£27
Everton18-21*£299£420n/a£38
Huddersfieldu18£79£100£15£30
Leicester18-21£275£365£24£26
Liverpool17-21£342£685£18.50£37
Man City18-21£250£299£25£35
Man Utd18-20£399£532£24£31
Newcastle18-21£259£473£15£32
Southampton18-21£243£541£22£32
Stoke18-21£259£294£15 (u17)£25
Swansean/an/an/an/an/a
Tottenhamu18£258£645£8£20
Watfordu18£68£403£14£36
West Brom18-22£205£380£15£25
West Hamu21£145£289£12.50£25

*Everton introduced a season ticket at £380 for fans aged 22-24

Championship 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Aston Villau21£130£322£10£20
Barnsleyu22£135£270£16£23
Birmingham13-18£148£230£10£15
Bolton18-22£209£316£7£15
Brentford18-24£219£369£5£20
Bristol Cityu22£115£345£17£20
Burton Albion17-22£255£255£18£20
Cardiff16-21£99£299£10£18
Derby18-22£260£319n/an/a
Fulham18-21£299£254£15£20
Hull Cityn/an/an/an/an/a
Ipswich19-22£230£423£15£25
Leeds16-22£316£398£21£26
Middlesbrough18-21£300£397£13 (u18)£27
Millwall16-21£179£333£14£20
Norwichu21£239.50£499.50£3£18
Nottm Forest18-20£225£330n/an/a
Preston19-21£280£380£15£24
QPR18-21£225£400£15£23
Reading18-24£120£305£10£20
Sheff Utd18-22£135£288£14 (u18)£20
Sheff Wedu21£225£455£15£20
Sunderland16-21£190£350£22£25
Wolvesu21£195£299£15£25

League One 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
AFC Wimbledon18-21£100£275n/an/a
Blackburn18-21£179£279£11£18
Blackpoolu19£100£220£10£22
Bradfordn/an/an/an/an/a
Bristol Rovers16-21£130£260£12£16
Bury18-22£125£250£10 (u18)£20
Charlton18-21£135£175£13£19
Doncaster18-21*£149£299£5£17
Fleetwoodu18£50£220£5£17
Gillinghamn/an/an/an/an/a
MK Donsu21£60£312£10£10**
Northampton18-21£150£249£18£22
Oldhamu21£210£300n/a£18
Oxford18-21£175£300£14£20
Peterborough18-21£169£319£15£20
Plymouth18-21£272£357£16£21
Portsmouth18-22£240£369£15£23
Rochdale17-21n/an/a£12£17
Rotherham18-21£215£351£13£23
Scunthorpe18-21£192£288£12£18
Shrewsbury19-21£200£295£15£20
Southend17-22£150£395£14£22
Walsalln/an/an/an/a
Wigan18-21£200£249£10 (u18)£20

*Doncaster introduced a season ticket at £219 for fans aged 22-24

**Cheapest adult is only for specific games

League Two 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Accringtonu18£139£219£15£20
Barnetu21£168£324£10£19
Cambridge18-21£205£275£12£16
Carlisle18-22£149£257£13£16
Cheltenhamn/an/an/an/an/a
Chesterfield17-20£160£345£10£20
Colchester18-21£220£293£11£14.50
Coventry18-21£230£299£15£22
Crawley18-21£210£290£11£16
Crewe17-19£158£280n/an/a
Exeteru18£92£299£4.50£16
Forest Green Rovers16-21£130£280£8£16
Grimsby19-21£170£305£11£18.50
Lincolnu18£75£299£7£18
Luton19-21£170£240£10£18
Mansfield18-21£180£295£15£20
Morecambe18-22£150£219£10£17
Newport16-21£100£195£12£18
Notts County18-21£185£310£14£20
Port Vale18-21£240£295£12£20
Stevenage16-21*£135£279£10£17
Swindonu 21**£150£345£10£19
Wycombe19-25£172£239£11£13
Yeovil16-21£231£295£13£17

*Stevenage also offer a £115 season ticket for fans aged 16-18

**Swindon also offer a £125 season ticket and £6 matchday ticket for fans under 18

National League 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
AFC Fylden/an/an/an/an/a
Aldershotn/an/an/an/an/a
Barrow18-22£110£245£8£14
Boreham Woodn/an/an/an/an/a
Bromleyn/an/an/an/an/a
Chester18-21£170£255£10£15
Dagenham & Redn/an/an/an/an/a
Dovern/an/an/an/an/a
Eastleighu18£50£120£5£12
Ebbsfleetn/an/an/an/an/a
Gateshead16-17£100£230£5£15
Guiseleyn/an/an/an/an/a
Halifaxn/an/an/an/an/a
Hartlepoolu19£120£250£10£18
Leyton Orientn/an/an/an/an/a
Macclesfieldu25£80£240£4£13
Maidenhead16-20£80£150n/an/a
Maidstonen/an/an/an/an/a
Solihull Moors16-17£105£190£10£15
Sutton13-19£25£99£8£15
Torquayu18£125£250£7£15
Tranmere18-22£180£289£10£17
Wokingn/an/an/an/an/a
Wrexham18-21£194£260£12£15

Scottish Premiership 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Aberdeen18-21£165£330£12£19.80
Celtic17-18£159£376n/an/a
Dundeeu18£130£340£12£24
Hamiltonu18£20£180£12£22
Heartsu18£85£300£10£19
Hibernianu17£85£335£12£22
Kilmarnocku21£180£300£15£20
Motherwelln/an/an/an/an/a
Partick Thistle16-18£100£308£15£22
Rangersu18£270£335£17£24
Ross County18-21£85£200£12£24
St Johnstone17-18£106£315£12£23

Scottish Championship 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Brechin Cityu18free for school children£200£8£15
Dumbartonn/an/an/an/an/a
Dundee Unitedu18£179£279£10£20
Dumfermline18-21£205£260£12£18
Falkirku18£85£250£7£20
Greenock Morton17-20£220£260£15£18
Inverness CT16-25£180£267£15£20
Livingstonu18£150£240£12£18
Queen of the South16-21£90£256£9£16
St Mirren13-17£55£275£5£20

Scottish League One 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Airdrieoniansn/an/an/an/an/a
Albion Roversn/an/an/an/an/a
Alloan/an/an/an/an/a
Arbroath13-18£60£200£8£14
Ayr United16-20£50£220£10£16
East Fifen/an/an/an/an/a
Forfar Athleticu17£70£180£6£12
Queen's Parkn/an/an/an/an/a
Raith Roversn/an/an/an/an/a
Stranraer12-18£75£185£5£15

Scottish League Two 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Annan Athleticn/an/an/an/an/a
Berwick Rangers16-17£80£150£7£12
Clydeu18£18£166.25£8£13
Cowdenbeathn/an/an/an/an/a
Edinburgh Cityn/an/an/an/an/a
Elgin Cityn/an/an/an/an/a
Montrosen/an/an/an/an/a
Peterheadn/an/an/an/an/a
Stenhousemuir17-18£50£180£7 (students)£12
Stirling Albionn/an/an/an/an/a

Women's Super League 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticketCheapest adult matchday ticket
Bristol City Women (WSL1)u22£17£42£5£7
Chelsea Ladies (WSL1)u20£21£42£3£6
Manchester City (WSL1)16-21£45£55£2£4
Sunderland Ladies (WSL1)u18£15£40£2£4
Doncaster Belles (WSL2)u17£10£40£1£6
London Bees (WSL2)u17£36£60£2£4
Watford Ladies (WSL2)u18n/an/a1£6

Welsh Premier League 2017-18

Age range (years)Cheapest young adult season ticket Cheapest adult season ticket Cheapest young adult matchday ticket Cheapest adult matchday ticket
Bangor City16-18£84£126£6£9
Barry Townunspecifiedn/an/a£3£7
Carmarthen Townunspecified£40£65£3£7
Cefn Druidsunspecified£60£90£4£7

