Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Ukraine U210England U212

Ukraine U21 0-2 England U21

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke was named the best player at this summer's Under-20 World Cup

Unbeaten England saw off Ukraine to remain in control of European Under-21 qualifying group four.

Liverpool's Dominic Solanke, who may be called up for the senior team's friendly against Brazil, scored a 15th-minute opener from the edge of the box.

Pavlo Lukyanchuk then scored an own goal, turning in a cross by Leicester's Demarai Gray, who England boss Gareth Southgate is also considering.

Eight of the starting XI in Kiev were Under-20 World Cup winners this summer.

Lewis Cook, the U20s skipper, captained the U21s for the first time - with regular leader Joe Gomez with the senior team, alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham.

Everton's Kieran Dowell, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest this season, set up Solanke's opener - and the goalscorer played the ball to Gray in the move which led to the second-half own goal.

Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and Norwich City's James Maddison both made their debuts at U21 level from the bench.

Line-ups

Ukraine U21

  • 23Lunin
  • 22Luchkevich
  • 13ZotkoBooked at 52mins
  • 2Lukyanchuk
  • 4Osman
  • 8Vakulko
  • 11Shepelev
  • 5HutsuliakSubstituted forBoriachukat 66'minutes
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 10Kovalenko
  • 18BelenkySubstituted forBesedinat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bezruk
  • 3Matkobozhyk
  • 6Tymchyk
  • 9Boriachuk
  • 19Tretiakov
  • 20Pikhalyonok
  • 21Besedin

England U21

  • 1Gunn
  • 2Kenny
  • 5Worrall
  • 6Tomori
  • 3Walker-Peters
  • 4L CookBooked at 60mins
  • 7Gray
  • 8Maitland-NilesSubstituted forTuanzebeat 56'minutes
  • 10DowellSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 57'minutes
  • 11Lookman
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forMaddisonat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Clarke-Salter
  • 13Woodman
  • 14Tuanzebe
  • 15Field
  • 16Calvert-Lewin
  • 17Alexander-Arnold
  • 19Maddison
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraine U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Ukraine U21 0, England U21 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ukraine U21 0, England U21 2.

Pavlo Lukyanchuk (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21).

Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (England U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Andriy Lunin (Ukraine U21).

Foul by Andrii Boriachuk (Ukraine U21).

Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Oleksandr Osman (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (England U21).

Attempt blocked. Joe Worrall (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Foul by Pavlo Lukyanchuk (Ukraine U21).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Ukraine U21).

Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. James Maddison replaces Dominic Solanke.

Foul by Valerii Luchkevich (Ukraine U21).

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrii Boriachuk (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21).

Attempt missed. Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Axel Tuanzebe.

Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Cook following a fast break.

Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Offside, England U21. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yurii Vakulko with a cross following a set piece situation.

Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (England U21).

Offside, Ukraine U21. Oleksandr Osman tries a through ball, but Andrii Boriachuk is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Ukraine U21).

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yurii Vakulko (Ukraine U21).

Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine U21. Andrii Boriachuk replaces Oleksii Hutsuliak.

Foul by Oleksii Hutsuliak (Ukraine U21).

Fikayo Tomori (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Oleksii Hutsuliak (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Worrall (England U21).

Foul by Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 10th November 2017

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2144001521312
2Greece U2144001411312
3Belarus U2152126607
4Moldova U215104413-93
5Czech Rep U21201126-41
6San Marino U214004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland U21531185310
2Spain U2133006159
3Albania U2151314406
4Slovakia U21420247-36
5Iceland U2141124404
6Estonia U21501449-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2144001921712
2Poland U21422010558
3Faroe Islands U215122610-45
4Finland U214031611-53
5Lithuania U21310238-53
6Georgia U214013513-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U215410102813
2Netherlands U21522113498
3Scotland U2142116427
4Ukraine U2141218445
5Latvia U216033210-83
6Andorra U214013015-151

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U21431081710
2Germany U214301154119
3Israel U2142117527
4Kosovo U21520368-26
5Norway U21512257-25
6Azerbaijan U214004319-160

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U21532084411
2Sweden U21422010468
3Cyprus U215203711-46
4Hungary U2131204315
5Turkey U2141212205
6Malta U215005310-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U21531184410
2Austria U214301161159
3Serbia U214301910-19
4Armenia U216213510-57
5Gibraltar U216105114-133
6Macedonia U2131023303

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U21532093611
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U21530214599
3Switzerland U21521246-27
4Wales U21420267-16
5Portugal U2131114404
6Liechtenstein U214004113-120

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U214400124812
2Slovenia U21431093610
3Kazakhstan U21513179-26
4Luxembourg U21511369-34
5Bulgaria U21402237-42
6Montenegro U21401338-51
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

