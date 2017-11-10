Ukraine U21 0-2 England U21

Dominic Solanke was named the best player at this summer's Under-20 World Cup

Unbeaten England saw off Ukraine to remain in control of European Under-21 qualifying group four.

Liverpool's Dominic Solanke, who may be called up for the senior team's friendly against Brazil, scored a 15th-minute opener from the edge of the box.

Pavlo Lukyanchuk then scored an own goal, turning in a cross by Leicester's Demarai Gray, who England boss Gareth Southgate is also considering.

Eight of the starting XI in Kiev were Under-20 World Cup winners this summer.

Lewis Cook, the U20s skipper, captained the U21s for the first time - with regular leader Joe Gomez with the senior team, alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham.

Everton's Kieran Dowell, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest this season, set up Solanke's opener - and the goalscorer played the ball to Gray in the move which led to the second-half own goal.

Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and Norwich City's James Maddison both made their debuts at U21 level from the bench.