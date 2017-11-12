AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Peterborough United

Cody McDonald joined AFC Wimbledon from Gillingham in June

Cody McDonald's first league goal for AFC Wimbledon earned a draw for the League One strugglers against Peterborough in an exciting encounter.

The point was not enough to lift the Dons out of the relegation zone, although the division's lowest scorers have now reached double figures in goals for the season after 18 games.

They got off to a sensational start by taking the lead after just 36 seconds, as Lyle Taylor struck into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

But Peterborough recovered from the early setback to turn the game around.

The equaliser arrived in the 26th minute when Dons defender Barry Fuller and Posh forward Danny Lloyd challenged for a free-kick in the area and the ball, which appeared to glance off the head of both players, looped over keeper George Long before going in off the far post.

The visitors then took the lead 12 minutes later when Marcus Maddison slotted home from the penalty spot after he was bundled over by Tom Soares.

Their advantage did not last until half-time, however, as Deji Oshilaja's long ball caught the visiting defence napping, allowing McDonald to go through and loft the ball over Jonathan Bond.

Wimbledon keeper Long then made good saves to stop Jack Marriott's header and Maddison's swerving long-ranger to preserve a point in the second half.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.