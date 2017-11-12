Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Peterborough United 2.
AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Peterborough United
Cody McDonald's first league goal for AFC Wimbledon earned a draw for the League One strugglers against Peterborough in an exciting encounter.
The point was not enough to lift the Dons out of the relegation zone, although the division's lowest scorers have now reached double figures in goals for the season after 18 games.
They got off to a sensational start by taking the lead after just 36 seconds, as Lyle Taylor struck into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.
But Peterborough recovered from the early setback to turn the game around.
The equaliser arrived in the 26th minute when Dons defender Barry Fuller and Posh forward Danny Lloyd challenged for a free-kick in the area and the ball, which appeared to glance off the head of both players, looped over keeper George Long before going in off the far post.
The visitors then took the lead 12 minutes later when Marcus Maddison slotted home from the penalty spot after he was bundled over by Tom Soares.
Their advantage did not last until half-time, however, as Deji Oshilaja's long ball caught the visiting defence napping, allowing McDonald to go through and loft the ball over Jonathan Bond.
Wimbledon keeper Long then made good saves to stop Jack Marriott's header and Maddison's swerving long-ranger to preserve a point in the second half.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 4Oshilaja
- 32Charles
- 7FrancombBooked at 82mins
- 11Forrester
- 14TrotterBooked at 85mins
- 19Soares
- 10McDonald
- 33Taylor
- 17BarchamSubstituted forMeadesat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Meades
- 6Robinson
- 20Sibbick
- 21Kaja
- 24McDonnell
- 26Hartigan
- 30Kalambayi
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 5Tafazolli
- 6Baldwin
- 27Taylor
- 7Edwards
- 42Grant
- 20Doughty
- 18Da Silva LopesSubstituted forHughesat 69'minutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forKanuat 81'minutes
- 11MaddisonBooked at 85mins
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 3Hughes
- 8Forrester
- 17Penny
- 19Kanu
- 21Anderson
- 23Chettle
- 25O'Malley
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 4,220
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 2, Peterborough United 2.
Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Marcus Maddison.
Attempt missed. Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon).
Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Booking
George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Peterborough United).
Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Idris Kanu replaces Danny Lloyd.
Foul by Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United).
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by George Long.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
George Francomb (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Jonathan Meades replaces Andy Barcham.
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jack Baldwin.
Attempt missed. Danny Lloyd (Peterborough United) header from very close range is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Andrew Hughes replaces Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.