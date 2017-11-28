St Mirren 3-1 Livingston

From the section

Adam Eckersley's goal turned the match in St Mirren's favour

St Mirren came from a goal down to beat Livingston and move two points clear of Dundee United at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Dale Carrick struck to give Livi the lead on the half-hour mark.

Lewis Morgan drew St Mirren level when he netted from outside the box and then set up Adam Eckersley to put the Buddies ahead.

Ian McShane scored the hosts' third from the penalty spot after Jack Baird had been fouled by Declan Gallagher.