Scottish Championship
St Mirren3Livingston1

St Mirren 3-1 Livingston

Adam Eckersley scores
Adam Eckersley's goal turned the match in St Mirren's favour

St Mirren came from a goal down to beat Livingston and move two points clear of Dundee United at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Dale Carrick struck to give Livi the lead on the half-hour mark.

Lewis Morgan drew St Mirren level when he netted from outside the box and then set up Adam Eckersley to put the Buddies ahead.

Ian McShane scored the hosts' third from the penalty spot after Jack Baird had been fouled by Declan Gallagher.

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 7MagennisSubstituted forDemetriouat 88'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forBuchananat 79'minutes
  • 10Morgan
  • 20ReillySubstituted forSuttonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 5Buchanan
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21Stewart
  • 26McCart

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 7MullinSubstituted forDe Vitaat 60'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Pittman
  • 6ByrneBooked at 36mins
  • 3Longridge
  • 11CaddenSubstituted forMackinat 70'minutes
  • 19CarrickSubstituted forTodorovat 60'minutesBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 9Todorov
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 20Maley
  • 21Penrice
  • 22Henderson
  • 23De Vita
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
3,177

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away8
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 3, Livingston 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 3, Livingston 1.

Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Gavin Reilly.

Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Stelios Demetriou replaces Kyle Magennis.

Booking

Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Delay in match Declan Gallagher (Livingston) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Gregor Buchanan replaces Cameron Smith.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 3, Livingston 1. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty St. Mirren. Jack Baird draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Declan Gallagher (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).

Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Mackin replaces Nicky Cadden.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1. Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Morgan.

Booking

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Nikolay Todorov replaces Dale Carrick.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Raffaele De Vita replaces Josh Mullin.

Attempt missed. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren1492329181129
2Dundee Utd148331813527
3Livingston147432418625
4Dunfermline1465329151423
5Queen of Sth146442319422
6Morton145542015520
7Inverness CT144461718-116
8Dumbarton143651320-715
9Falkirk14167925-169
10Brechin140311930-213
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired