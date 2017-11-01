Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Real Madrid 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Real Madrid
Tottenham secured qualification for the Champions League knockout phase with an outstanding display to beat holders Real Madrid on a memorable night at Wembley.
Spurs, with striker Harry Kane fit again after a hamstring injury, showed intensity and quality to make their mark on the Champions League after going out at the group stage last season.
Dele Alli gave Spurs the lead after 27 minutes when he turned in Kieran Trippier's cross from close range, then doubled the advantage early in the second half with a shot that took a deflection off Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.
Christian Eriksen provided a cool finish from Kane's pass for the third and even though Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for Real with 10 minutes left, it was too little, too late, as Spurs made a powerful statement about their European aspirations.
The only blip for Spurs was the injury to defender Toby Alderweireld who came off with a hamstring injury in the 24th minute. The Belgian said he would be "out for a few weeks".
They lead Group H with 10 points, three more than second-place Real while both Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia have two points after they drew 1-1.
Tottenham's success also came on a excellent night for English clubs in Champions League action with Manchester City winning 4-2 at Napoli and Liverpool recording a 3-0 victory over Maribor.
In a BBC Sport poll, 42% of voters picked Tottenham to make the quarter-finals in the Champions League.
Alli back to his best
Alli has fallen just short of his very best this season - but against the Champions League holders, he produced a display to savour.
The 21-year-old is bound to suffer peaks and troughs at this early stage in his career and he has received unfavourable headlines this season. He was criticised for a dive as Spurs won at Huddersfield in September, and was involved in a well-chronicled spat with Ashley Young during Saturday's defeat at Manchester United.
Alli also served a one-match international suspension following a gesture he made during England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley.
However, it was all good news on this night, as he strolled majestically through midfield - no doubt impressing the watching Real Madrid hierarchy who have followed his rise at Spurs with interest.
Alli was the poacher as he stole in on Trippier's cross for his first goal - and while his second owed much to a heavy deflection off Ramos, it was reward for another surging run at the heart of the Real Madrid defence.
He should have had a hat-trick when he headed wide of an open goal, but it was a minor blemish.
England manager Gareth Southgate was an interested spectator at Wembley and he will have been delighted to see Alli in such form, as well as Kane back from injury, as he prepares for testing friendlies against Germany and Brazil in November.
Pochettino's reputation grows further
Mauricio Pochettino's name was sung loud and long at Wembley as his exciting Spurs side played in the manner that has become the Argentine's trademark.
Real Madrid were on the receiving end of a performance in pressing intensity, pace and power as Tottenham's manager conducted affairs, standing yards from counterpart Zinedine Zidane on the touchline.
Pochettino has yet to bring silverware to Spurs since his appointment in May 2014 but there can be no denying the progress they have made, nor the regard in which he is held by his squad.
He received plaudits when Spurs earned an excellent draw at the Bernabeu on 17 October. The manner of their win here had his imprint all across it.
Spurs may be waiting to cross that bridge to winning a trophy but this is a team and manager on an upward trajectory, as Real Madrid have discovered.
Spurs at home on the big stage
The scenes of elation that swept around Wembley at the final whistle proved how far Tottenham have come in a year - and how they can sit comfortably alongside the Champions League elite.
It was a sharp contrast to last season, when Spurs failed to advance from the group stage after defeats by Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley, and were then knocked out of the Europa League in the last 32 by Gent.
This was a Tottenham team at ease against the best. It is too early to speculate just how far they can go, but in this mood, Spurs can pose a threat to anyone.
Man of the match - Dele Alli (Tottenham)
'Ronaldo continues scoring run' - the stats
- Tottenham have inflicted Real Madrid's first loss in the Champions League group stage since October 2012, ending a 30-game unbeaten run.
- This is Real Madrid's biggest margin of defeat in a Champions League group game since November 2008, losing 2-0 against Juventus.
- Tottenham have finally defeated Real Madrid at their sixth attempt after losing three and drawing two of the previous five.
- Spurs are still yet to keep a clean sheet in European competition at Wembley, conceding eight goals in six games.
- Alli is the first Englishman to score a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League since Steven Gerrard (March 2009).
- Alli has scored four goals in his last four games for Spurs; one more than he managed in his first nine this season.
- Trippier has recorded 13 assists in all competitions in 2017; six more than any other Premier League defender.
- Ronaldo has scored 10 goals v Tottenham in all comps, more than against any other English side.
What's next?
Spurs are at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday (12:00 GMT) and Real are at home to Las Palmas on the same day in La Liga (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 4AlderweireldSubstituted forSissokoat 24'minutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 5Vertonghen
- 2Trippier
- 23Eriksen
- 15Dier
- 29WinksSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 33Davies
- 20Alli
- 10KaneSubstituted forLlorenteat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 13Vorm
- 17Sissoko
- 18Llorente
- 19Dembélé
- 24Aurier
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 19Hakimi
- 6Nacho
- 4RamosBooked at 90mins
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 10ModricSubstituted forHernándezat 81'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 22IscoSubstituted forMayoralat 73'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forAsensioat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 24Ceballos
- 35Ramos Wade
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
- Attendance:
- 83,782
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Real Madrid 1.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Booking
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Booking
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Llorente (Tottenham Hotspur).
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Dangerous play by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Theo Hernández replaces Luka Modric.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Real Madrid 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Fernando Llorente replaces Harry Kane.
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Isco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Karim Benzema.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé replaces Harry Winks.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Real Madrid 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane with a through ball following a fast break.