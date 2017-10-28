EFL: Balls stop play at Hull City as Ameobi brothers keep up the scoring habit

QPR striker Matt Smith celebrated his winner against Wolves by testing out his boxing skills on the corner flag

It was a day of surprises in the EFL as Championship title hopefuls Wolves slipped to defeat at QPR and the final remaining unbeaten record was ended.

BBC Sport looks at at five things you may have missed, including a 20-man brawl.

Balls to this

Hundreds of Hull City fans sent a message to the club's owner Assem Allan and his son and vice-chairman Ehab Allam

Hull City fans have not enjoyed the smoothest of relationships with owners, the Allams.

In 2013, the Egyptians said they wanted to rebrand the club as Hull Tigers, a move which was eventually blocked by the Football Association.

Many fans were also unhappy with the club's decision to scrap season tickets in place of a membership scheme in March 2016.

Things came to a head on Saturday with hundreds of fans protesting against their ownership before the home game against Nottingham Forest and throwing balls on to the pitch after 19 minutes and four seconds, to mark the year the club was formed.

Disgruntled supporters will not have been any happier after the game, with Forest taking all three points with a 3-2 win.

Hull City midfielder David Meyler helped clear the balls off the pitch

Brother inspires brother

Shola Ameobi has scored twice for League Two leaders Notts County this season

It's not being too harsh to say that the Ameobi brothers, Shola and Sammy, have not been as prolific as they would have liked in recent years.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, the pair have managed 14 league goals between them.

However, this month they may have stumbled on a solution to their goalscoring woes. If one scores, so does the other.

Sammy scored his first of the season to give Bolton their first win of the campaign on 14 October and, not to be undone by his younger sibling, Shola, 36, got his first of the season for Notts County.

On Saturday, 25-year-old Sammy gave the struggling Wanderers an early lead at Fulham before Shola grabbed the Magpies' second in their 3-0 win over Newport County as they went top of League Two.

Shrews tamed by wonder strike

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst (right) looks unimpressed as Marcus Maddison celebrates his goal with Peterborough manager Grant McCann

Going into today's games there were two teams in the top four divisions with unbeaten league records - Manchester City and Shrewsbury Town.

The Shrews' return of 37 points from the opening 15 league games was the fourth best return in the history of the third tier. Not bad for a team that only narrowly avoided relegation to League Two last term.

All good things must come to an end (for Shrewsbury at least) and they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Peterborough on Saturday, courtesy of Marcus Maddison's swirling long-distance goal, struck from close to the touchline.

Boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Shropshire: "I'm proud of the players. I said 'if we're going to lose a game of football then that is how to lose it'.

"The only criticism I have is that we haven't worked the keeper enough for all the pressure we have had.

"To come to a team like Peterborough, who have aspirations of getting in the play-offs or maybe better, and for them to be clinging on as they were is a credit to the team."

Maddison told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "Their gaffer had a bit of a go at me as a tackle came in, he shouted things at me, and I scored straight after which was nice.

"I noticed their keeper off his line so many times in that first half and I tried it a couple of times after my goal as well."

Glovers lose their cool

Olufela Olomola and Kevin Toner were both sent off after this 20-man brawl

It's not been dull being a Yeovil fan this season.

The Glovers started the season with an 8-2 defeat at Luton, leading the players to refund the travelling supporters, and their next two league games saw a further 12 goals.

Darren Way's side took a 3-0 lead into the break against Stevenage on Saturday and looked to be cruising to a fifth win of the season.

However, an ugly clash in the 62nd minute led to Olufela Olomola, scorer of his side's second goal, and Boro defender Kevin Toner seeing red.

Tempers seemed to calm, but then Glovers striker Francois Zoko was sent to join Olomola in the dressing room for a poor challenge on Jake King.

Way told BBC Radio Somerset: "I thought on the first sending-off the referee should have given a foul earlier.

"I don't think he [Olomola] deserved to be sent off but I want to focus on the positives today."

Red Devils lacking cutting edge

Crawley manager Harry Kewell had a reputation for flair and creativity in his playing days with Leeds United and Liverpool.

The former Australia international is finding goals slightly harder to come by in his first managerial role with League Two Crawley.

Saturday's game at Lincoln did not promise to be a high-scoring affair, with the Imps having failed to net in their previous two outings, so the 0-0 final score will have come as a shock to neither set of fans.

The Red Devils have now failed to score in their last six league outings and their tally of 12 from 16 games is the joint lowest in the division.

Kewell, though, remained upbeat after a third 0-0 in four games.

He told BBC Radio Sussex: "It was a pretty ugly game. It wasn't one for the fans. Overall I thought we created more clear-cut chances but you've got to put them away.

"We work hard defending, it's not just the back four helping with the clean sheets. You defend as a team and you attack as a team."