Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Norwich City
First-half goals from Gary Madine and Adam Armstrong were enough to lift Bolton Wanderers off the bottom of the Championship with victory over Norwich.
Madine was on hand at the near post to slide in Darren Pratley's cross from the right in the 35th minute.
The home side doubled their lead before the break when Armstrong's curling shot went in off the post.
Josh Murphy pulled one back for Norwich in added time but defeat saw the Canaries drop to 12th.
Norwich, looking for a fifth successive away league win, were on target with four of their 16 shots but most came in a late flurry.
Sammy Ameobi had a late shout for a penalty for Bolton, while home keeper Ben Alnwick made a great save to deny Murphy with the score at 2-0.
Bolton end the day in 23rd spot, but will drop back to the foot of the table if Sunderland beat Middlesbrough on Sunday.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:
"I could feel the rumblings - why is he still picking Armstrong? But Adam has put in some terrific performances, though he was desperate for that goal.
"Adam has threatened to produce that moment, though in fairness he needed to for himself and the team. It was a terrific finish.
"Nine points from the last five games is a great return, but we knew this game would make our recent run a good one or an average one."
Norwich manager Daniel Farke:
"I am pretty annoyed and frustrated because we had the game under control. At the moment we have to defend perfectly to win games because we are scoring too few goals.
"When you miss so many chances then you have to at least defend 100 per cent perfect.
"We have done that in previous away games, but for 10 minutes before half-time we didn't do that."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 13Alnwick
- 2Little
- 31WheaterBooked at 78mins
- 5BeeversBooked at 85mins
- 15Robinson
- 21PratleyBooked at 58mins
- 24HenryBooked at 28mins
- 10Ameobi
- 6Vela
- 20ArmstrongSubstituted forBuckleyat 68'minutes
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 11Buckley
- 12Noone
- 16Cullen
- 17Derik
- 23Darby
- 33Howard
- 35Hall
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 6ZimmermannBooked at 77mins
- 15Klose
- 18Stiepermann
- 4ReedSubstituted forVrancicat 68'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 19TrybullSubstituted forMurphyat 63'minutes
- 14Hoolahan
- 23Maddison
- 17WildschutSubstituted forWatkinsat 63'minutes
- 10Jerome
Substitutes
- 3Husband
- 5Martin
- 8Vrancic
- 11Murphy
- 12Watkins
- 31Hanley
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 14,786
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 2, Norwich City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 2, Norwich City 1. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Hand ball by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Josh Vela.
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timm Klose.
Booking
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary Madine with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.
Ivo Pinto (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers).
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Buckley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Beevers.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
Attempt saved. Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Vela.
Booking
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Josh Vela (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marley Watkins (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Timm Klose.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Maddison following a corner.