Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Norwich City

Gary Madine slides in the first for Bolton, who started the day bottom of the Championship

First-half goals from Gary Madine and Adam Armstrong were enough to lift Bolton Wanderers off the bottom of the Championship with victory over Norwich.

Madine was on hand at the near post to slide in Darren Pratley's cross from the right in the 35th minute.

The home side doubled their lead before the break when Armstrong's curling shot went in off the post.

Josh Murphy pulled one back for Norwich in added time but defeat saw the Canaries drop to 12th.

Norwich, looking for a fifth successive away league win, were on target with four of their 16 shots but most came in a late flurry.

Sammy Ameobi had a late shout for a penalty for Bolton, while home keeper Ben Alnwick made a great save to deny Murphy with the score at 2-0.

Bolton end the day in 23rd spot, but will drop back to the foot of the table if Sunderland beat Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:

"I could feel the rumblings - why is he still picking Armstrong? But Adam has put in some terrific performances, though he was desperate for that goal.

"Adam has threatened to produce that moment, though in fairness he needed to for himself and the team. It was a terrific finish.

"Nine points from the last five games is a great return, but we knew this game would make our recent run a good one or an average one."

Norwich manager Daniel Farke:

"I am pretty annoyed and frustrated because we had the game under control. At the moment we have to defend perfectly to win games because we are scoring too few goals.

"When you miss so many chances then you have to at least defend 100 per cent perfect.

"We have done that in previous away games, but for 10 minutes before half-time we didn't do that."