Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers

League Two leaders Notts County came from two goals down to beat League One opponents Bristol Rovers and reach the FA Cup second round.

Rovers looked on course for a victory as goals from Liam Sercombe and Stuart Sinclair appeared to put them in control.

But Ryan Yates scored twice in two minutes around the half-hour mark to draw County level.

Veteran striker Jon Stead put Kevin Nolan's men ahead in the 58th minute and Jorge Grant made it safe at the death.

