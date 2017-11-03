The FA Cup - First Round
Notts County4Bristol Rovers2

Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers

League Two leaders Notts County came from two goals down to beat League One opponents Bristol Rovers and reach the FA Cup second round.

Rovers looked on course for a victory as goals from Liam Sercombe and Stuart Sinclair appeared to put them in control.

But Ryan Yates scored twice in two minutes around the half-hour mark to draw County level.

Veteran striker Jon Stead put Kevin Nolan's men ahead in the 58th minute and Jorge Grant made it safe at the death.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 34Fitzsimons
  • 2Tootle
  • 5Duffy
  • 16Brisley
  • 3DickinsonSubstituted forJonesat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 22Yates
  • 4Hewitt
  • 10Grant
  • 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
  • 9AmeobiSubstituted forForteat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Alessandra
  • 13Pindroch
  • 14Forte
  • 17Smith
  • 19Hunt
  • 20Walker
  • 23Jones

Bristol Rovers

  • 21Smith
  • 22PartingtonSubstituted forLeadbitterat 69'minutes
  • 4Lockyer
  • 16Broadbent
  • 3Brown
  • 24SinclairSubstituted forHarrisonat 60'minutes
  • 7Sercombe
  • 14Lines
  • 8O ClarkeBooked at 64mins
  • 30Gaffney
  • 11NicholsSubstituted forTelfordat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 6Sweeney
  • 9Harrison
  • 18Telford
  • 19Moore
  • 20Bola
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
4,228

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home20
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 4, Bristol Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 4, Bristol Rovers 2.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 4, Bristol Rovers 2. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Terry Hawkridge.

Booking

Daniel Jones (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Jones.

Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Shaun Brisley.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Daniel Jones replaces Carl Dickinson.

Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Yates (Notts County).

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam Smith.

Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Jonathan Forte replaces Shola Ameobi.

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam Smith.

Attempt saved. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ross Fitzsimons.

Attempt saved. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dominic Telford replaces Tom Nichols.

Delay in match Jon Stead (Notts County) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Daniel Leadbitter replaces Joe Partington.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lee Brown.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lee Brown.

Booking

Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt saved. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Stuart Sinclair.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 3, Bristol Rovers 2. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Grant.

