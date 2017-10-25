Huddersfield Town fan sends £5 to goal hero Aaron Mooy after Man Utd win

Mooy, left, with manager David Wagner following the victory over Manchester United.

What do you do when you find a fiver but your dad has always told you to "not keep what is not ours"?

You send it to your favourite footballer instead.

That's what a young Huddersfield Town fan did on Saturday when he made the discovery at the John Smith's Stadium.

Adam Bhana, 9, sent the £5 note as a reward for Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy after his man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United last week.

In an accompanying letter, Adam wrote that "Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored".

The young fan explained that he had found the five-pound note at the stadium and wanted manager David Wagner to pass it on to Mooy.

Huddersfield director Sean Jarvis posted a picture of the letter on Twitter.

Adam's dad Mo told BBC Radio 5 live his son initially wanted the money to boost manager Wagner's transfer budget.

He said: "To begin with he was undecided. He wanted to maybe give it to the club for a transfer of Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Huddersfield but then he decided to give it to Mooy instead.

"When we found it he said 'we can't keep what's not ours so we have to give it back'.

"We asked a couple of people behind us if it belonged to them and they said it didn't so I looked behind us and there was a club press officer talking to someone.

"We tried to get his attention but couldn't as he was busy in conversation, so Adam decided to write a letter instead."

Adam's luck may not end at finding the fiver, as Mooy later wrote on social media that he would "love to meet" the youngster.

"We've heard from Mooy," added Mo. "The club are going to facilitate something for him this week hopefully. They've been great.

"I'm a club ambassador so I know a few people there already. It's a great family club and set-up.

"The comments on social media have been heart-warming too."

Mooy, 27, scored the opening goal as Huddersfield got their first win against United in 65 years with a 2-1 victory.