Norwich City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leo Bonatini has scored in all four of Wolves' Championship games in October

Wolves won at Norwich City for the first time since January 2007 to return to the top of the Championship table.

A first-half header from Willy Boly and Leo Bonatini's second-half volley put Wanderers a point clear of Cardiff and two ahead of Sheffield United.

Marley Watkins headed against the post for Norwich before visiting defender Boly turned in a Barry Douglas corner.

After Alfred N'Diaye and Bonatini had been denied a second, the latter fired in sweetly from Ryan Bennett's pass.

Six of Bonatini's nine goals this season have come in his past five league appearances for Wolves - all games in which the Brazilian striker has found the net.

Wolves offered free coach travel to supporters making the 360-mile round trip to Carrow Road and those fans were rewarded with a 10th league success of 2017-18.

French centre-back Boly set them up for victory with the opener, marking his return to the Wolves team after two months out injured with the first goal of his season-long loan spell from Porto.

Norwich have taken only nine points from eight home league games and their second home defeat in four days kept them a point outside the play-off places.

The creativity of James Maddison provided the home team's best hope of a goal but Norwich could not find a way past their former goalkeeper John Ruddy, who kept his seventh clean sheet in 15 Championship appearances for Wolves this season.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"Normally I am very sad and annoyed and try to figure out the factors behind our defeat. This is very easy.

"We have to accept we faced an opponent with a very high quality, with bigger quality than us. They were the better team, although it is annoying that we conceded two goals from set pieces.

"They are so good on counters and with the quality of their offensive players it is impossible to control all the counter attacks. They have an unbelievable quality for this division."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:

"It was important to bounce back from what happened the previous game. It's important in these moments of the season how you perform and when. It must be every game and at every stadium.

"The boys did that so well done to them. Thanks to our fans for coming a long way and helping the boys."