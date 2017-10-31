Reading 3-1 Nottingham Forest

John Swift scored a goal in each half to give Reading a long-awaited home win

Reading picked up their first home league win since August as they convincingly beat Nottingham Forest.

Swift netted in either half, sweeping in a Leandro Bacuna cross and then poking home a deft dink into the area by fellow midfielder Mo Barrow.

Sone Aluko then forced a mistake out of Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith, who was unable to stop the ball slipping under his body and into his own net.

Forest winger Ben Osborn picked up a late consolation goal for the visitors.

A run of only one win in eight Championship matches had seen Reading slip to 20th, heaping pressure on manager Jaap Stam.

But a first victory in front of their own fans since 15 August was made possible courtesy of Swift's neat left-foot finish and his awareness to get on the end of clever cross after the break.

Forest are still to draw a game this season and failed to build on impressive wins against Burton Albion and Hull City.

They found chances scarce and, before claiming his late goal, Osborn was denied by Vito Mannone on a one-on-one as Kieran Dowell put him through on goal.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I'm pleased, it's a good win and not an easy game playing against a good side who can play good football.

"We made a good start to the game and tried to press them high up the field and forced mistakes from them at certain periods.

"The belief in the team is still there and that's what we showed today by getting this result."

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"We were really poor first half. We didn't show any tempo or intensity.

"We had to more than match their desire and we had to be hungry, and we weren't first half. There's no lack of effort, but we just didn't look as we were making any progress.

"In the second half, we just stepped up. We have a lot of ability in the team. I feel there's loads more left to come from this squad of players."