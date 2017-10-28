West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Manchester City

Leroy Sane scored a brilliant opener for Manchester City at The Hawthorns

Leroy Sane inspired league leaders Manchester City to their eighth successive Premier League win with victory at West Brom, but manager Pep Guardiola warned his side must be more clinical in front of goal.

City had 78% of the possession and created 15 chances in total, but were made to hang on at the end after Albion substitute Matt Phillips scored in stoppage time.

"We create I don't know how many and just scored three," said the Spanish boss, with David Silva having missed twice from close range while Kevin de Bruyne hit the side-netting from six yards out.

"In those terms, we have to improve. We need to be clinical if we want to win titles but football is unpredictable."

Germany winger Sane sent City on their way when his vicious strike from 15 yards flew past keeper Ben Foster. That was his eighth goal of the season, the same as strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City are taking football to new level - Shearer

The Baggies hit back only three minutes later when Jay Rodriguez lifted his effort past Ederson after Gareth Barry played him in.

But the euphoria from the home support returned to derision soon after the restart when Sane supplied Fernandinho and his drive deflected off a couple of Baggies players and hit the foot of the post before trickling in.

West Brom once again sat back after the break and were punished in the 64th minute when substitute Raheem Sterling tapped in his ninth of the season after a swift move started by the excellent Sane.

Phillips anticipated well to score Albion's second late on, after City defender Nicolas Otamendi tried to chest the ball back to his keeper Ederson, but there was barely enough time for West Brom to mount another attack as City made it 28 points from 30.

Sane more than a support act

Media playback is not supported on this device Guardiola pleased Man City 'did not panic'

Sane's pedigree was never in doubt, but his rapid ascension since joining City in August 2016 might have surprised a few.

The German is only 21 but is proving to be an indispensable figure in Pep Guardiola's side.

The former Schalke midfielder, who scored nine goal in 37 appearances in his first campaign, was outstanding on the left and, with forward Gabriel Jesus off key, the most potent threat for City.

His goal was memorable. Fernandinho found his team-mate with a 10-yard pass and Sane jinked one way then the other before he arrowed in a fierce effort from the left of the area.

He turned provider when he laid the ball to Fernandinho for the second before beginning the sweeping move for the third, which started on the left and was quickly passed across the edge of the box before Kyle Walker delivered the telling cross for Sterling.

Earlier this week, Sane praised Guardiola for changing his game - his teacher will have been further pleased with his player's progress.

Baggies continue to lack bounce

Media playback is not supported on this device Fantastic Baggies caused Man City problems - Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said this week that criticism is part of the job and while the display against City might have placated some, the statistics read: drawn four, lost four of their last eight league games - although this was their first home defeat of the season in the league.

Albion were once again set up to sit deep and counter, but that was only effective on a handful of occasions, one of which led to their opener.

The result leaves the Baggies in 14th, two points above the relegation zone.

"The lads really worked hard," said Pulis afterwards. "There is a gulf in quality in certain areas of the pitch.

"You look at Salomon Rondon's chance in the first half and Grzegorz Krychowiak's chance - there were a couple of opportunities you hope you can take.

"It's difficult against a team this good, but the lads will come out with a lot of credit.

"I thought we would get chances irrespective of the City side."

Man of the match - Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

A goal, three efforts in total and an assist - Leroy Sane (centre) had an excellent game at The Hawthorns

Sterling on cloud nine - the stats

Manchester City have made the best start to a Premier League season after 10 games, collecting 28 points (won nine, drawn one) with a goal difference of+29.

The Citizens are now unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions (won 17, drawn four) - the longest run without defeat in their history.

Guardiola's side have now won their last eight Premier League games by an aggregate score of 32-5.

City completed 844 passes in this game; the most by a team in the Premier League since the start of the 2003-04 campaign.

West Brom, meanwhile, have lost 15 of their last 16 Premier League games against Manchester City (drawn one), conceding 43 goals in this run.

Sterling has scored nine goals in all competitions in 2017-18; the most of any Manchester City player, while only Harry Kane (13) and Romelu Lukaku (11) have netted more among Premier League players.

Sane has had a hand in 11 goals in his last seven Premier League games for Man City (six goals, five assists).

What's next?

The Baggies are at Huddersfield in the league next Saturday (15:00 GMT) while City are at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) before hosting Arsenal next Sunday (14:15 GMT)