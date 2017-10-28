Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 1-1 Kilmarnock

Celtic equalled their own 100-year-old British record of 62 domestic games unbeaten but laboured to a draw at home to Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock.

Manager Brendan Rodgers made six changes ahead of Tuesday's Champions League visit by Bayern Munich.

They were held at bay by a rigid defence until Leigh Griffiths pounced to fire past goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald shortly before the break.

Jordan Jones equalised after following up his own shot against the post.

It means Clarke has started his spell as Kilmarnock boss with back-to-back draws away to both sides of the Old Firm after their midweek meeting with Rangers.

Celtic's previous record run ended on 21 April 1917 after a 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock and the Ayrshire team threatened to spoil the party again.

But the home side equalled that after extending their run of games without defeat against Killie to 17 games.

The match began in typical fashion for a Celtic home fixture in the Premiership, with the visiting team virtually hemmed into their own final third as the champions probed for an opening.

Griffiths sent a header over the bar, shots whistled wide from Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham, Patrick Roberts fired a low shot that was easily gathered by MacDonald.

It would be one of the last contributions from Roberts, who appeared to pull his hamstring and was replaced with Scott Sinclair, presumably ruling the on-loan Manchester City winger out of the Champions League match with Bayern Munich. A big blow for Celtic.

Jordan Jones equalised for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock offered virtually nothing as an attacking threat for the first half hour as they tried to make themselves compact and hard to break down. It almost got them to 0-0 at half time - but not quite.

Eboue Kouassi flighted an aerial diagonal pass to the edge of the penalty area and there was Griffiths to supply the perfect first-time finish to fire the ball through the legs of MacDonald.

Kilmarnock did offer more of an attacking threat in the second half and Jones' free-kick flew over the bar from 20 yards. Much better was to come from the Northern Ireland winger.

After a great run, he cracked in a shot that came back off the post. Jones then gathered the ball and, after a clever one-two, fired off another shot, this time low past goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Celtic were suddenly struggling to create clear-cut chances. A scuffed effort from Kieran Tierney toward goal almost fell to Griffiths three yards out, but the striker was unable to direct the ball on target.

Moussa Dembele came on to add more firepower for Celtic as the stubborn Kilmarnock resistance continued.

However, the away side continued to carry an attacking threat and Chris Burke forced a save from Gordon.

MacDonald had to make a flying save to stop a drive from Griffiths, the ball fell to Dembele in the box, but the Frenchman flashed his shot wide.

It means Celtic's lead is cut to one point by Aberdeen and wins for Hamilton Academical and Partick Thistle leave Kilmarnock still second bottom of the table, only ahead of Dundee on goal difference.