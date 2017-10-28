Sunderland 1-2 Bristol City

Milan Djuric (centre) has scored in both of his appearances this season

Sunderland's dreadful start to the season continued as they slumped to a home defeat by Bristol City.

The hosts started brightly but Bobby Reid headed the visitors into the lead from Callum O'Dowda's corner.

Lewis Grabban levelled for the Black Cats with a close-range finish in first-half stoppage time.

Aden Flint missed a fine chance to put Lee Johnson's side back in front before sub Milan Djuric's header won it to leave Sunderland second from bottom.

Simon Grayson's Black Cats are without a victory since August, and have not won at home since December last year.

They should have taken the lead when Grabban lifted the ball over the bar after Duncan Watmore had played him through on goal.

Reid made Grabban pay for his miss before the former Norwich and Bournemouth man atoned with his sixth goal of the season.

However, the visitors enjoyed the better of the game after the break and Djuric's header was enough to seal the three points and put them fourth in the table.

Bristol City's Diedhiou to miss three months

Meanwhile, Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson confirmed before the match that club record signing Famara Diedhiou is set to miss 10-12 weeks with a knee injury.

The 24-year-old striker, who has scored six goals in 16 appearances this season, damaged knee ligaments during Tuesday's EFL Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Defender Jens Hegeler, 29, has also been ruled out for 12-14 weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson: "I am disappointed with the players and what they have done today.

"Yesterday we had a team meeting, designed to give players jobs and responsibilities. We repeated it again at lunchtime today and we have not been able to stop a player at 5ft 7ins getting a free header. We keep shooting ourselves in the foot.

"We did get a break and a real boost with the goal, and I said at half-time we wanted to go on and impose ourselves but we kept on making really bad decisions.

"Even in the last 15 minutes we huffed and puffed without being effective and lost our shape. We have to carry out our game plan."

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson: "Sunderland were the better team in the first half. Their goal was a good wake-up call.

"It was probably one of the most aggressive half-time talks I have had to give. We had to rile them up and go old school. It was almost like Wacko from Mike Bassett when he hit the wall!

"Two or three needed to be more aggressive in their play and they did. I'm delighted.

"The conditions were so blustery it was not about football it was grit and determination and winning the inches. We made positive tactical changes and it paid off. We'd been too soft."