Match ends, Rangers 1, Kilmarnock 1.
Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock
Chris Burke's injury-time equaliser earned Kilmarnock a dramatic point against 10-man Rangers at Ibrox.
Burke scored after Daniel Candeias had missed a 90th-minute penalty for the home side, who were leading through Jason Holt's first-half goal.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was sent off after a melee that followed the award of the spot-kick.
The dropped points saw Rangers slip to fourth in the Premiership and increased the pressure on manager Pedro Caixinha.
Rangers' Portuguese boss watched from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban after being sent off during Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final loss to Motherwell.
Kilmarnock, led by manager Steve Clarke in his first game in charge, forced a good save from Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after the break.
Rangers also created a series of chances, after having to overcome the setback of losing midfielder Graham Dorrans to a first-half injury.
Holt - in for the injured Carlos Pena - and Dorrans were both encouraged to get forward from central midfield, until the latter hobbled off at the end of the opening quarter.
The visitors threatened just before the 30th minute when Adam Frizzell played in Greg Taylor, but Foderingham got down to comfortably hold the midfielder's effort with his weaker right foot.
Rangers appeared to be stung into life and pushed Kilmarnock back. The visitors' goalkeeper, Jamie MacDonald, made a smart save from Josh Windass and the pressure paid off when James Tavernier got to the byeline and found Alfredo Morelos, who laid the ball back for Holt to fire high into the net from 14 yards.
Substitute Eduardo Herrera had a great chance after good work from Declan John early in the second half, but his flick lacked conviction and MacDonald made a good reaction stop.
The visitors began to dominate as the game entered the final quarter. Foderingham made a decent stop from Kris Boyd before making a better one to touch Rory McKenzie's 16-yard strike wide. Jordan Jones then shot just wide of the far post before Foderingham saved McKenzie's header.
Just as Rangers thought they would be able to see the victory out, when Kirk Broadfoot conceded a penalty with a barge on Herrera, their evening fell apart.
Jack and Broadfoot clashed, with both shown a yellow card by referee Alan Muir, who then upgraded Jack's to a red following a discussion with the fourth official. Candeias then saw his penalty saved by MacDonald, and moments alter Burke turned in Stephen O'Donnell's low cross at the far post.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2TavernierBooked at 72mins
- 40McCrorie
- 22Bruno Alves
- 3John
- 21Candeias
- 8JackBooked at 90mins
- 23Holt
- 11WindassSubstituted forNemaneat 64'minutes
- 10DorransSubstituted forHerreraat 22'minutes
- 20MorelosSubstituted forBarjonasat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Wilson
- 7Dálcio
- 15Herrera
- 17Hodson
- 28Nemane
- 32Kelly
- 35Barjonas
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5BroadfootBooked at 90mins
- 4Greer
- 17FindlayBooked at 58mins
- 7McKenzie
- 6PowerBooked at 55mins
- 12Taylor
- 21FrizzellSubstituted forBurkeat 65'minutes
- 11Jones
- 9BoydSubstituted forErwinat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Thomas
- 16Boyd
- 18Waters
- 22Erwin
- 25Brophy
- 26Bell
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 47,981
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Kilmarnock 1.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Alves (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
(Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Back pass by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Kilmarnock 1. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.
Penalty saved! Daniel Candeias (Rangers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Ryan Jack (Rangers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Booking
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ryan Jack (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Rangers. Eduardo Herrera draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Rangers).
Gordon Greer (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Bruno Alves (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Kris Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Jamie Barjonas replaces Alfredo Morelos.
Attempt missed. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Gordon Greer.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Gordon Greer.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
James Tavernier (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) header from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Alfredo Morelos.
Attempt saved. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daniel Candeias (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Bruno Alves.
Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke replaces Adam Frizzell.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Aaron Nemane replaces Josh Windass.
Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.