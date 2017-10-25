Dundee 0-1 Motherwell

Craig Tanner scored for Motherwell from close range

Craig Tanner's early goal was enough to give Motherwell a victory over Dundee that moves Stephen Robinson's side into third place in the Premiership.

The Well boss made four chances to freshen up a side that defeated Rangers on Sunday to reach the Scottish League Cup final and it worked.

Tanner pounced for a fine finish from an Alex Fisher flick on - two players fresh to the starting line-up.

Dundee improved after the break but failed to threaten an equaliser.

Well's fourth straight victory was their first in six meetings with the Dark Blues - and first in five visits to Dens Park.

Perhaps more importantly, Kilmarnock's draw at Ibrox means the Fir Park side jump a point above Sunday's opponents.

For Dundee, a third consecutive defeat leaves Neil McCann's side third bottom of the table, but now only one point above Killie and Partick Thistle.

With Motherwell talisman Louis Moult on the bench, replacement Fisher showed he was determined to make an impact and supplied the assist after only five minutes.

He rose on the edge of the Dundee penalty box to head the ball into the path of Tanner and the former Reading midfielder despatched it past goalkeeper Scott Bain with a neat finish.

Tanner came close to doubling Well's lead, but his first-time effort from 16 yards out was turned away by Bain.

The League Cup finalists were dominating possession in the early stages and Bain had to be alert again as Fisher fired in a shot from 20 yards, making a fine save low at his right-hand post.

Dundee lost captain Darren O'Dea to injury after half an hour, the central defender failing to recover from an earlier head knock and being replaced with Kerr Waddell.

The home side were struggling offensively but were gifted an opportunity when goalkeeper Trevor Carson was deemed to have picked up a deliberate pass-back from Carl McHugh.

Kevin Holt touched the free-kick to Roarie Deacon, but the winger blasted his shot low and wide.

Dundee thought they had equalised, but Sofien Moussa's headed effort was disallowed by referee Stephen Finnie for a push on a Motherwell defender.

Moussa had another opportunity just before the break, but his shot was harmlessly straight at Carson.

There seemed more purpose from the home side after the interval, but and Lewis Spence failed to make the most of their chances.

Motherwell were still a threat and Elliot Frear, impressive on the left flank, shot straight at Bain then was close to finding Chris Cadden in front of goal.

Gael Bigiramana should have scored Motherwell's second 10 minutes from the end as he waltzed past defenders to create a great opportunity 10 yards out, but Bain made another good save to deny the Motherwell midfielder.

Dundee kept pressing for an equaliser and Carson did well to save a Marcus Haber header, but there was to be no equaliser.