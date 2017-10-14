Chester sign Derby striker Offrande Zanzala and ex-Southport keeper Ryan Crump

Offrande Zanzala
Offrande Zanzala missed the entire 2016-17 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury

Chester have signed striker Offrande Zanzala from Derby County on a one-month loan and agreed non-contract terms with goalkeeper Ryan Crump.

Zanzala, 20, is contracted to the Rams until 2019, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

He did, however, play two games for Stevenage in League Two during a loan spell early in 2016.

Crump 22, had a spell with Southport last season, making one appearance in a 1-0 defeat by Dover.

Both players were signed in time to take part in Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Kidderminster Harriers at Aggborough.

