Match ends, Elgin City 2, Stenhousemuir 0.
Elgin City v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 17Eadie
- 4McHardy
- 3Strapp
- 10Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 8ReillyBooked at 35mins
- 7AndersonSubstituted forDoddat 64'minutes
- 9McLeishBooked at 62minsSubstituted forAllanat 74'minutes
- 11SutherlandSubstituted forReidat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bronsky
- 12Smith
- 14Ferguson
- 15Reid
- 16Dodd
- 18Allan
- 21Dear
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2MeechanBooked at 69minsSubstituted forScottat 78'minutes
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 11Donaldson
- 5Paterson
- 6FerryBooked at 45mins
- 8PatonBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMurrayat 61'minutes
- 10Ferns
- 9McMenaminSubstituted forLongworthat 60'minutes
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Gilmour
- 15Allan
- 16Murray
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19Scott
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 654
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 2, Stenhousemuir 0.
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jamie Reid (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Elgin City).
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Jamie Reid replaces Alisdair Sutherland.
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Lewis Strapp (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Martin Scott replaces Ross Meechan.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 2, Stenhousemuir 0. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Jordan Allan replaces Chris McLeish.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Eddie Ferns.
Attempt blocked. Chris Dodd (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Marc Waters.
Attempt saved. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Chris Dodd replaces Bruce Anderson.
Booking
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Harrison Paton.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Longworth replaces Colin McMenamin.
Foul by Lewis Strapp (Elgin City).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Stenhousemuir 0. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.