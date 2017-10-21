Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City

Steve Morison (right) set up Millwall's opening goal on his return to the starting line-up

Two second-half goals for Millwall condemned Birmingham to their first loss under new manager Steve Cotterill.

Blues full-back Maxime Colin turned Steve Morison's cross into his own net, before Ryan Tunnicliffe netted the second on the rebound after Tomasz Kuszczak kept out Tom Elliott's shot.

Visiting striker Isaac Vassell missed the best chance of a goalless first half, firing wide with an angled shot.

Blues have taken only one point from their seven away games this season.

They are one point above the relegation zone, while Millwall moved up to 15th after responding to successive league defeats with their fourth Championship win of the season.

Cotterill's managerial reign began with a home win over promotion-chasing Cardiff eight days previously.

However, in his second game in charge, Blues struggled to create chances and could not stop the industrious Morison setting up Millwall's first goal.

Che Adams was denied an equaliser by a smart save from home goalkeeper Jordan Archer, while Kuszczak kept out Morison's driven shot at the other end before Tunnicliffe's first goal for Millwall confirmed a deserved victory.