Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning targets points haul

Martin Canning's side are currently ninth in the Scottish Premiership

Martin Canning admits his Hamilton Academical side face four crucial matches as they try to get their Premiership season back on track.

Accies have lost four league matches in a row but boss Canning is targeting a healthy points haul from the next four.

"We have Motherwell, Ross County, Partick Thistle and Dundee, so they're huge games against teams around us," the manager said.

"They're big games and ones we need to pick points up from."

Accies lost their four matches in September - 4-1 at home to Celtic followed by a 2-1 defeat at home to Hearts, a 2-1 loss on the road against St Johnstone and 4-1 at home to Rangers last time out.

"Our form against the teams around us has been good, but against the top teams we haven't done well enough," added Canning, whose side are ninth in the Premiership with seven points from eight games.

Hamilton missed a number of chances, including a penalty, as they lost 4-1 to 10-man Rangers

Injuries have not helped the Lanarkshire outfit, and Canning revealed influential midfielder Ali Crawford is the latest name to be ruled out because of a knee problem.

"Ali joins the list," he said. "He won't make the game [against Motherwell on Saturday] but hopefully that's it [in terms of further injuries], but the way things are going I wouldn't bet on it.

"It was a blocked tackle in training and he just opened the inside of his knee a little bit so he will be a few weeks out.

"It just seems that every wee thing turns into a big one [injury].

"Gary Woods, Michael Devlin, George Saris, Grant Gillespie, Ali Crawford and David Templeton are all big players for us.

"It's not as if they are squad players, they're all guys who would probably all start the game if they were fit, but it's an opportunity for six guys to come into the team and make sure they take their opportunities."