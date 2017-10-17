Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury returned to the top of League One after turning on the style to beat Bristol Rovers 4-0.

Paul Hurst's unbeaten side have now won 10 and drawn four of their 14 league games this season to sit two points clear of Wigan.

Shell-shocked Rovers just had no answer to a stunning first-half display as Shrewsbury scored all four goals.

Alex Rodman opened the scoring in the 12th minute, neatly exchanging passes with Shaun Whalley before rolling his shot under goalkeeper Sam Slocombe.

A second goal arrived in the 24th minute when Junior Brown's cross from the left was headed home by striker Carlton Morris.

Shrewsbury were hungry for more and moved further ahead five minutes later as Morris, released by a fine pass from Ben Godfrey, crossed from the right for Jon Nolan to sweep home.

A fourth goal followed four minutes from the break as Whalley's free kick was headed in off the far post by left-back Brown who climbed higher than anyone.

Ellis Harrison came closest to scoring for Rovers when he bent a shot just wide in the first half.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.