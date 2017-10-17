League One
Shrewsbury4Bristol Rovers0

Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury returned to the top of League One after turning on the style to beat Bristol Rovers 4-0.

Paul Hurst's unbeaten side have now won 10 and drawn four of their 14 league games this season to sit two points clear of Wigan.

Shell-shocked Rovers just had no answer to a stunning first-half display as Shrewsbury scored all four goals.

Alex Rodman opened the scoring in the 12th minute, neatly exchanging passes with Shaun Whalley before rolling his shot under goalkeeper Sam Slocombe.

A second goal arrived in the 24th minute when Junior Brown's cross from the left was headed home by striker Carlton Morris.

Shrewsbury were hungry for more and moved further ahead five minutes later as Morris, released by a fine pass from Ben Godfrey, crossed from the right for Jon Nolan to sweep home.

A fourth goal followed four minutes from the break as Whalley's free kick was headed in off the far post by left-back Brown who climbed higher than anyone.

Ellis Harrison came closest to scoring for Rovers when he bent a shot just wide in the first half.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 13Bolton
  • 5Sadler
  • 22Nsiala
  • 12Brown
  • 4Godfrey
  • 7Whalley
  • 8OgogoSubstituted forMorrisat 85'minutes
  • 20NolanSubstituted forGnahouaat 81'minutes
  • 23Rodman
  • 9MorrisSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Beckles
  • 10Dodds
  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 16Morris
  • 45Payne

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 22Partington
  • 4Lockyer
  • 6Sweeney
  • 20Bola
  • 7Sercombe
  • 8O Clarke
  • 14LinesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSinclairat 45'minutes
  • 30GaffneySubstituted forLeadbitterat 57'minutes
  • 9Harrison
  • 11NicholsSubstituted forTelfordat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Leadbitter
  • 3Brown
  • 16Broadbent
  • 18Telford
  • 19Moore
  • 21Smith
  • 24Sinclair
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
5,652

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.

Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by James Bolton.

Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bryn Morris replaces Abu Ogogo.

Foul by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town).

Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Arthur Gnahoua replaces Jon Nolan.

Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).

Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Marc Bola (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dominic Telford replaces Tom Nichols.

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.

Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).

Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt missed. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Daniel Leadbitter replaces Rory Gaffney.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town).

Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers).

Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Stuart Sinclair.

Second Half

Second Half begins Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Stuart Sinclair replaces Chris Lines.

Half Time

First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.

Booking

Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).

Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).

