Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.
Shrewsbury Town 4-0 Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury returned to the top of League One after turning on the style to beat Bristol Rovers 4-0.
Paul Hurst's unbeaten side have now won 10 and drawn four of their 14 league games this season to sit two points clear of Wigan.
Shell-shocked Rovers just had no answer to a stunning first-half display as Shrewsbury scored all four goals.
Alex Rodman opened the scoring in the 12th minute, neatly exchanging passes with Shaun Whalley before rolling his shot under goalkeeper Sam Slocombe.
A second goal arrived in the 24th minute when Junior Brown's cross from the left was headed home by striker Carlton Morris.
Shrewsbury were hungry for more and moved further ahead five minutes later as Morris, released by a fine pass from Ben Godfrey, crossed from the right for Jon Nolan to sweep home.
A fourth goal followed four minutes from the break as Whalley's free kick was headed in off the far post by left-back Brown who climbed higher than anyone.
Ellis Harrison came closest to scoring for Rovers when he bent a shot just wide in the first half.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13Bolton
- 5Sadler
- 22Nsiala
- 12Brown
- 4Godfrey
- 7Whalley
- 8OgogoSubstituted forMorrisat 85'minutes
- 20NolanSubstituted forGnahouaat 81'minutes
- 23Rodman
- 9MorrisSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Beckles
- 10Dodds
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 45Payne
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 22Partington
- 4Lockyer
- 6Sweeney
- 20Bola
- 7Sercombe
- 8O Clarke
- 14LinesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSinclairat 45'minutes
- 30GaffneySubstituted forLeadbitterat 57'minutes
- 9Harrison
- 11NicholsSubstituted forTelfordat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Leadbitter
- 3Brown
- 16Broadbent
- 18Telford
- 19Moore
- 21Smith
- 24Sinclair
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 5,652
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.
Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by James Bolton.
Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bryn Morris replaces Abu Ogogo.
Foul by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town).
Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Arthur Gnahoua replaces Jon Nolan.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).
Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Marc Bola (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dominic Telford replaces Tom Nichols.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Junior Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Stefan Payne replaces Carlton Morris.
Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Daniel Leadbitter replaces Rory Gaffney.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Bristol Rovers).
Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Stuart Sinclair.
Second Half
Second Half begins Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Stuart Sinclair replaces Chris Lines.
Half Time
First Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 4, Bristol Rovers 0.
Booking
Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).